



Dassault Aviation has confirmed it is open to exploring partnerships with non‑European nations for the development of a sixth‑generation fighter aircraft, following the collapse of the Franco‑German‑Spanish Future Combat Air System (FCAS).





The company’s leadership has indicated that while France could pursue the project alone, cooperation with countries outside Europe is now a serious option.





Dassault Aviation’s CEO Eric Trappier recently told a French Senate committee that the breakdown of the FCAS program was due to irreconcilable industrial disputes with Airbus. He emphasised that Dassault is capable of cooperating but only under clear rules agreed from the outset.





He added that potential partners need not be exclusively European, leaving open the possibility of collaboration with nations in Asia or the Middle East.





The FCAS program, launched in 2017, was intended to deliver a pan‑European sixth‑generation fighter jet. However, disagreements over leadership, nuclear capability requirements, and industrial workshare led to its collapse in mid‑2026.





Germany has since signalled its intention to pursue an independent path, while France is now considering alternatives. Trappier noted that France could replicate its Rafale experience, where it went alone after leaving the Eurofighter consortium in the 1980s.





Speculation has already emerged about possible partners. Swedish planemaker Saab has been mentioned as a candidate, though no formal talks have been confirmed. There is also discussion about potential collaboration with Middle Eastern nations, particularly those with strong defence procurement ties to France, such as the United Arab Emirates. Dassault already has a longstanding partnership with the UAE, which has expressed interest in future combat aircraft programs.





Trappier acknowledged that France may not have the financial means to develop a sixth‑generation fighter entirely on its own, but stressed that from a technical and technological standpoint, it is possible.





He warned, however, that compromises with international partners could lead to larger aircraft designs, higher costs, and reduced export potential. France’s preference remains for a smaller, agile aircraft capable of carrier deployment, a requirement that contributed to its exit from Eurofighter and the FCAS breakdown.





As a contingency, Dassault has floated the idea of a “Super Rafale” as a plan B. This would be an advanced evolution of the Rafale fighter, incorporating next‑generation technologies while avoiding the massive costs associated with a completely new combat aircraft. Trappier suggested that such a project would still be cheaper than the abandoned FCAS fighter, which was projected to enter service around 2035.





The company is also working on a French concept demonstrator that could fly by 2031 or 2032. This would be based on French requirements but could later be opened to international partners.





Dassault has made clear that any future cooperation must be balanced, with equitable workshare and design authority, unlike the FCAS arrangement where Airbus held two‑thirds of the industrial role.





The collapse of FCAS has reshaped Europe’s defence aviation landscape. While the UK, Italy, and Japan are pressing ahead with their Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), France is now charting its own course. Dassault’s openness to non‑European partners signals a significant shift, potentially aligning France with nations outside the continent in the race to field sixth‑generation air power.





Indian Perspective





India could indeed play a meaningful role in such a program, given its ongoing drive for defence modernisation and its ambition to develop indigenous sixth‑generation technologies. The Indian Air Force is already pursuing advanced combat aircraft initiatives, including the AMCA project, and has demonstrated willingness to collaborate internationally when strategic benefits align with national interests.





Dassault’s openness to non‑European partners creates a window for India to leverage its industrial base, its Make‑in‑India framework, and its established ties with France through the Rafale deal. Participation would not only accelerate India’s technological capabilities but also strengthen its position in the global aerospace sector, while ensuring access to cutting‑edge systems that could complement its indigenous efforts.





Agencies







