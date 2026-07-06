



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday stated that after Operation Sindoor, trust in made-in-India defence platforms has received a significant boost.





He emphasised that indigenous systems played a key role in the decisive military action conducted in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, thereby strengthening confidence in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Singh highlighted that India’s defence production has reached over ₹1.78 lakh crore, compared to approximately ₹46,000 crore about eight to nine years ago. He underlined that this growth reflects the country’s steady march towards self-reliance and resilience in defence capabilities.





He further noted that defence exports have touched a record figure of over ₹38,000 crore, a dramatic rise from just ₹686 crore in 2013–14. Singh estimated that the current figure should be hovering around ₹40,000 crore, marking a 57-fold increase in less than a decade. This surge in exports has expanded India’s footprint in the global arms market, with several countries now deploying Indian-built platforms.





Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025, was India’s decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Indigenous defence platforms were extensively deployed during the operation, reinforcing their credibility and performance under combat conditions. The success of these systems contributed to the enhanced trust in India’s defence industry.





The event was organised in Delhi to commemorate 80 years of the national Hindi daily Navbharat Times. Singh used the occasion to reflect on India’s broader journey over the last 12 years, describing it as a progression from shortages to self-reliance, from self-reliance to self-confidence, and from self-confidence towards building a Viksit Bharat. He stressed that India’s strength lies in the confluence of tradition and technology, which he described as the country’s greatest asset in the 21st century.





Singh also addressed the advancement of artificial intelligence and its impact across sectors. He cautioned that while AI can read and analyse data, it cannot feel the pulse of the people, which is where human sensitivity becomes crucial. He emphasised that in journalism, AI may enhance speed and precision, but emotional intelligence will ensure credibility and humanity remain intact.





He pointed out that journalism has been deeply impacted by technological advancements such as AI, but insisted that human creativity and intellect cannot be surpassed. The future success of journalism, he said, will depend on how effectively it balances AI’s capabilities with human empathy. Singh stressed that while AI can accelerate reporting, emotional intelligence will safeguard the humane and credible essence of journalism.





The Defence Minister also underscored the importance of maintaining credibility in journalism in the era of fake news and misinformation. He warned that misinformation severely impacts society and the morale of defence forces. He added that while being the first to report may be important, disseminating correct news is even more crucial.





He asserted that when the subject concerns defence forces, national security, or the honour of those who make the supreme sacrifice, every word becomes a matter of national responsibility. He urged the media to uphold accuracy, objectivity, and impartiality as core values in reporting.





Singh described the current era as one of “communicative abundance,” where the challenge is not the lack of information but its accuracy and reliability. He reiterated that the media’s role is more crucial than ever, particularly in safeguarding national morale and ensuring that truth prevails over misinformation.





PTI







