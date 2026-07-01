



The Defence Research and Development Organisation has been advancing shared aperture antenna technologies that combine multiple frequency bands into a single consolidated array.





This approach allows different bands to operate simultaneously without interference, saving considerable space, reducing overall weight, and cutting installation costs.





By interleaving elements or employing advanced structural designs, the organisation ensures that band isolation is maintained while achieving compact integration.





The S‑band, which typically operates between 2 and 4 GHz, is particularly suited for long‑range tracking functions. It provides reliable detection and monitoring of aerial targets over extended distances, making it indispensable for surveillance and early warning systems.





The X‑band, operating between 8 and 12 GHz, is optimised for high‑resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar imaging and precision targeting. Its ability to deliver fine detail makes it critical for strike missions and battlefield reconnaissance.





To accelerate development, the Technology Development Fund has been issuing Requests for Information to industry partners. These calls invite collaboration on prototyping and refining shared aperture antenna systems for use in radar, communications, and electronic warfare. Independent researchers and DRDO institutes have already begun fabricating prototypes using shared‑aperture array techniques and microstrip configurations, such as 2×2 arrays.





These prototypes are being tested to evaluate electromagnetic isolation between the S‑band and X‑band, ensuring that signals remain distinct and uncontaminated.





Design Verification Modules play a central role in validating the compact sizing and power efficiency of Active Electronically Scanned Array configurations. For example, X‑band transmit‑receive plank units are tested digitally before full‑scale fabrication begins.





This step ensures that the modules meet stringent performance requirements and can be scaled up without compromising efficiency or reliability. Only after these digital verifications are successful does the organisation proceed to physical production, thereby reducing risk and ensuring quality.





The shared aperture concept represents a significant leap in radar and communication technology. By consolidating multiple frequency bands into a single antenna system, DRDO is not only reducing the logistical footprint but also enhancing operational flexibility.





Such systems are expected to be deployed across airborne platforms, naval vessels, and ground‑based installations, offering a unified solution for surveillance, targeting, and secure communications. The ability to integrate long‑range tracking with high‑resolution imaging in one antenna array underscores the sophistication of this technology.





This initiative also aligns with India’s broader push for indigenous defence modernisation. By fostering collaboration between government research institutes and private industry, the programme ensures that expertise is shared and innovation is accelerated.





The prototypes being tested today will form the foundation for advanced systems capable of meeting the demands of modern warfare, where multi‑band operation and compact integration are increasingly vital.