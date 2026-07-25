



India has successfully carried out the maiden flight test of the indigenous Kusha long-range surface-to-air missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. The test was conducted on Thursday and marks a major step forward in India’s indigenous air defence program.





The missile was tested against an electronic target designed to simulate a high-speed, high-altitude aerial threat. During the trial, the system successfully intercepted the target, validating its design and operational capability.





According to the Defence Ministry, the Kusha missile system has been designed to engage a wide range of aerial threats. These include fighter aircraft, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and large enemy aircraft across varying distances and altitudes.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the successful trial as an important milestone in India’s defence research and development. He emphasised that only a handful of nations possess the capability to develop such long-range surface-to-air missile systems. He added that the system would reduce India’s dependence on imports and represents a giant leap in the country’s air defence capability.





The ministry confirmed that all major components of the weapon system were developed indigenously. This includes the missile itself, radars and the command and control centre, all produced by various DRDO laboratories in collaboration with industry partners.





Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh personally monitored the launch activities. Following the successful flight test, he congratulated the teams involved for their achievement.





The Kusha missile is part of India’s broader effort to establish a layered air defence shield. It is expected to complement existing systems such as the Akash and Barak-8, while reducing reliance on imported platforms like the S-400. The system’s indigenous development strengthens India’s defence industry and aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The missile is designed to provide protection against saturation attacks involving multiple drones or missiles launched simultaneously. Its advanced radar and command systems allow for network-centric operations, ensuring rapid response to evolving aerial threats.





Future developmental trials will expand the system’s operational envelope, with induction into the armed forces expected after user trials.





Once deployed, Kusha will form a cornerstone of India’s national security architecture, offering layered protection for strategic assets, military bases and major urban centres.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







