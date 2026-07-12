



Ghaziabad-based Drone Yards has recently demonstrated its indigenously developed Spector Surveillance UAV to the Indian Army, underscoring India’s growing reliance on home-grown unmanned aerial systems for battlefield intelligence and reconnaissance.





This marks another step in the Army’s rapid expansion of drone capabilities, with emphasis on secure, locally manufactured platforms.





Drone Yards, headquartered in Ghaziabad, has already established itself as a key contributor to India’s indigenous drone ecosystem.





Earlier this year, the company supplied over 200 advanced First-Person View drones to the Army and trained more than 350 soldiers in their use.





These drones were designed with electronic warfare resilience, secure telemetry, and triple radio redundancy to ensure reliability in contested environments. The demonstration of the Spector UAV builds upon this foundation, showcasing a platform tailored for long-range surveillance and persistent battlefield awareness.





The Spector UAV is understood to be a fixed-wing surveillance platform optimised for endurance and stability. Its role is to provide commanders with real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data across diverse terrains.





Unlike quadcopters, which are suited for close-range missions, the Spector is designed to cover vast areas, making it particularly valuable in high-altitude and border regions where visibility and accessibility are limited.





The Indian Army has been steadily expanding its drone fleet, which now exceeds 50,000 units, ranging from tactical quadcopters to long-endurance UAVs. The introduction of platforms like the Spector reflects the Army’s focus on integrating niche technologies into combat formations.





Drones are now seen as essential battlefield assets, comparable to radios and night-vision devices, enabling commanders to enhance situational awareness, improve decision-making, and reduce risks to personnel.





The demonstration also highlights India’s broader defence modernisation push under the ‘Make in India’ programme. By relying on indigenous firms such as Drone Yards, InsideFPV, and DroneAcharya, the Army is reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and ensuring secure, resilient systems for contested environments.





This approach is particularly important given the increasing drone activity across the border, where adversaries are investing heavily in unmanned systems.





The Spector UAV’s deployment potential lies in intelligence gathering, artillery coordination, logistics support, and border surveillance. In high-altitude regions such as Ladakh, drones like the Spector provide commanders with enhanced visibility over rugged landscapes, supporting troops in forward positions and improving rapid response capabilities.





The Army has already tested multiple UAV platforms in Ladakh’s extreme conditions, proving their adaptability in one of the world’s most demanding military environments.





The demonstration of the Spector UAV is therefore not just a technological showcase but a strategic signal. It reflects India’s determination to build a robust indigenous drone ecosystem, capable of meeting operational requirements across the spectrum of modern warfare.





As drone technology evolves, platforms like the Spector will become increasingly central to India’s defence posture, ensuring persistent surveillance and operational dominance in contested battlespaces.





Agencies







