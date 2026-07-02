



Bangalore-based Dynamatic Technologies has emerged as a pivotal player in the global aerospace supply chain, serving as the sole Tier-1 supplier of flight-critical flap-track-beam assemblies for the Airbus A330 aircraft.





These assemblies, hinged to the trailing edges of the wings, are essential for controlling speed and balance, thereby shortening take-off and landing distances. The contract represents a significant milestone for the Make in India initiative, showcasing the country’s ability to deliver highly specialised aerospace components to one of the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers.





The company’s role as the sole-source manufacturer extends beyond the A330 wide-body aircraft to include the Airbus A320 single-aisle family. This exclusive position underscores the trust Airbus places in Dynamatic Technologies’ capabilities and highlights India’s growing importance in the global aviation ecosystem.





In addition, Dynamatic Technologies has secured a landmark aerospace export contract to manufacture and assemble doors for the Airbus A220 aircraft family, further diversifying its portfolio and strengthening its footprint in international aerospace programs.





The manufacturing process for these projects is distinctive, combining advanced technology with artisanal skill. Detailed components undergo high-speed robotic machining at facilities in Bristol and Swindon in the United Kingdom.





These precision-machined parts are then shipped to Bengaluru, where highly skilled craftsmen carry out the final assembly. This collaborative model blends cutting-edge automation with human expertise, ensuring both efficiency and quality in production. It also reflects a seamless integration of global supply chains, with India positioned as a hub for final assembly and value addition.





The flap-track-beam assemblies themselves are critical to aircraft performance. By enabling precise control of wing flaps, they contribute to safer and more efficient operations, particularly during take-off and landing phases.





Their reliability is paramount, and Dynamatic Technologies’ ability to deliver these components consistently has reinforced its reputation as a trusted supplier in the aerospace industry. The company’s success in this domain demonstrates the potential of Indian firms to compete at the highest levels of global aerospace manufacturing.





Beyond its contracts with Airbus, Dynamatic Technologies has become a symbol of India’s aerospace ambitions. Its achievements align with the government’s vision of expanding indigenous manufacturing capabilities under the Make in India program.





By combining international collaboration with domestic expertise, the company is helping to establish India as a credible and competitive player in the aerospace sector. This progress also supports broader strategic goals, including reducing dependence on imports and fostering high-value employment in advanced manufacturing.





The partnership with Airbus is not only about supplying components but also about building long-term industrial capabilities. The inclusion of the A220 door program highlights the company’s ability to handle complex assemblies and integrate into multiple aircraft platforms.





This diversification strengthens its resilience and positions it to capture future opportunities as global demand for aircraft continues to rise. It also demonstrates Airbus’s confidence in India as a reliable partner for critical aerospace programs.





Dynamatic Technologies’ journey reflects the evolution of India’s aerospace industry from licensed production to global integration. By mastering both advanced machining and artisanal assembly, the company has created a model that leverages international expertise while nurturing domestic skills.





This approach ensures sustainability and scalability, enabling India to play a larger role in the global aerospace supply chain. The success of such initiatives is likely to encourage further investment and collaboration, reinforcing India’s position as a rising aerospace hub.





Agencies







