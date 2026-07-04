



The Ministry of External Affairs has underlined that defence cooperation with Indonesia remains a central pillar of bilateral relations, though discussions are still at a preparatory stage.





This clarification came amid questions regarding the possibility of additional supplies of the BrahMos missile system. Secretary (East) Rubendra Tandon emphasised that defence cooperation is an important aspect of the partnership with Indonesia, but stressed that it is premature to go into details before the Prime Minister’s departure, as talks are still in preparatory phases.





On the issue of uranium supplies from Australia, Joint Secretary (Oceania) Vishwesh Negi explained that India and Australia already have a bilateral nuclear supply agreement. However, this agreement has not been implemented in recent years.





He noted that substantive and forward-looking conversations have recently taken place between the two sides, and expressed hope that these discussions would reach a logical conclusion, paving the way for progress in nuclear cooperation.





These remarks come at a time when the BrahMos missile system is attracting increasing international attention. Jointly developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, BrahMos has become one of India’s most significant defence export prospects.





Its operational deployment and export success highlight India’s ambitions to expand its footprint in the global arms market while strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a three-nation tour covering Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. He will visit Indonesia on 8–9 July, Australia on 10 July, and New Zealand on 11 July. The Indonesia leg of the visit will focus on reviewing the bilateral partnership, with defence cooperation expected to be a key theme.





In Australia, Modi will participate in the third India-Australia Annual Summit process, which is likely to highlight progress in strategic and economic ties. The New Zealand visit will be historic, as Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in forty years, marking a significant milestone in India’s outreach to the wider Indo-Pacific.





The combination of defence cooperation with Indonesia, nuclear supply discussions with Australia, and the landmark visit to New Zealand underscores the strategic breadth of India’s diplomatic engagement.





It reflects New Delhi’s intent to strengthen partnerships across defence, energy, and regional security while advancing its role in shaping the Indo-Pacific architecture.





ANI







