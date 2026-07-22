



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila on 22 July 2026, reaffirming the strength of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership as the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting reconvened alongside ASEAN-related engagements.





The discussions highlighted trade, defence, energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and Indo-Pacific security, while the Quad collectively underscored ASEAN centrality and a rules-based order amid rising regional tensions.





Jaishankar’s meeting with Rubio focused on priority areas within the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. These included trade and tariffs, energy cooperation, defence and security, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence. Both leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional, global, and multilateral issues of mutual interest, reflecting the broad scope of their dialogue.





The meeting coincided with the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meetings. Rubio emphasised that the Quad reaffirmed its commitment to supporting ASEAN centrality and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.





He noted that the grouping of India, the United States, Australia, and Japan shares a vision grounded in the rule of law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and confirmed that the Quad will meet again later this year.





The Quad discussions carried added significance following recent confrontations in the South China Sea between Chinese and Philippine forces. While the Quad did not name China directly, its emphasis on sovereignty and territorial integrity was widely interpreted as a message against Beijing’s growing maritime assertiveness.





The ministers reviewed the Indo-Pacific landscape, followed up on outcomes from the May 2026 Quad meeting in New Delhi, and reiterated their commitment to maritime cooperation, energy security, and critical minerals supply chain resilience.





EAM Jaishankar’s Manila visit also included participation in ASEAN framework meetings such as the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum.





The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the visit reflects India’s continued engagement with ASEAN under the Act East Policy and its commitment to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is particularly significant as 2026 has been designated the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, underscoring India’s focus on regional maritime security and connectivity.





During his visit, Jaishankar also met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Their discussions followed up on the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Australia, with Jaishankar expressing anticipation of further engagement at the Quad meeting.





He also held talks with Philippines Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, focusing on expanding the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership. Their dialogue covered trade and investment, education, defence and security, maritime cooperation, capacity building, and development cooperation, alongside recent Indo-Pacific developments.





The Quad’s Manila meeting built upon initiatives launched earlier this year, including the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration and the Indo-Pacific Energy Security framework. These programs aim to enhance maritime domain awareness, strengthen energy resilience, and provide transparent alternatives to coercive infrastructure projects in the region.





The Quad’s agenda also addressed freedom of navigation, regional security challenges, critical mineral supply chains, and climate resilience, reflecting its evolution into a more action-oriented grouping delivering tangible public goods.

ANI







