Project Kusha is India’s most ambitious indigenous long-range air defence program, now advancing into fabrication and testing stages with DRDO issuing tenders for the M3 interceptor canisters.





It is designed to provide a multi-layered shield against aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, with induction expected in the late 2020s.





Air defence has become one of the most critical pillars of modern warfare. Modern threats such as stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, armed drones and long-range ballistic missiles travel faster, lower and are harder to detect than ever before. Protecting military bases, strategic assets and major cities requires multiple layers of sophisticated systems working together.





India has steadily strengthened its defensive capabilities through the Akash missile, the Barak-8 and the Russian-made S-400. The next step in this evolution is Project Kusha, an indigenous long-range air defence program intended to reduce dependence on imported systems while providing protection against diverse aerial threats.





The security environment has changed dramatically over the past two decades, with adversaries possessing long-range cruise missiles, armed drones, stand-off weapons and advanced combat aircraft. Project Kusha will form one of the layers of India’s multi-layered air defence system, complementing existing platforms rather than replacing them.





Project Kusha is a long-range surface-to-air missile program being developed by DRDO for the Indian Air Force. It is expected to employ three interceptor missiles with different ranges, enabling operators to target threats based on speed and distance.





Reports suggest engagement ranges of approximately 150 km, 250 km and 350–400 km, providing flexibility against aircraft, cruise missiles, drones and certain ballistic missile threats.





The system is designed to intercept combat aircraft, UAVs, helicopters, cruise missiles and some classes of ballistic missiles. Advanced radar systems will detect and track incoming targets, while sophisticated command-and-control software will select the most suitable interceptor. The ability to track and engage multiple targets simultaneously is a key requirement, especially against saturation attacks involving swarms of missiles or drones.





Missiles alone do not make an effective system. Project Kusha will incorporate long-range early warning radars, fire control radars and secure communication networks to form a comprehensive network-centric defence. This ensures constant situational awareness and coordination across multiple launch sites, reducing response times against fast-moving threats.





Indigenous technology lies at the core of the program. DRDO leads the effort with support from Indian defence industries developing radars, launchers, electronics and missile technologies. While some specialised components may require external assistance, the program will significantly enhance India’s expertise in missile defence technologies.





Project Kusha is often compared with global systems such as Russia’s S-400, the US Patriot PAC-3 and Israel’s David’s Sling. While comparisons are useful, they remain speculative until official testing data is released.





The S-400 offers extremely long ranges and is already operational, while Project Kusha aims to provide similar layered protection tailored to India’s needs. Compared with the Patriot PAC-3, Kusha is expected to defend large strategic areas and counter cruise missiles and selected ballistic threats.





Unlike David’s Sling, which focuses on medium-range ballistic missiles, Kusha is designed for broader long-range capabilities.





Development has progressed steadily. In 2023, the Defence Acquisition Council approved the acquisition of five squadrons for the Indian Air Force. DRDO has since issued multiple tenders for warhead integration, testing assemblies and canister materials for the M3 interceptor, signalling the program’s transition from design to fabrication. User trials and induction are expected in the late 2020s or early 2030s.





Challenges remain before operational deployment. Accurate radar tracking, reliable guidance systems and rapid command software must be proven against increasingly sophisticated enemy tactics, including jamming and drone swarms. The system must demonstrate consistent performance under these conditions.





Project Kusha represents a major milestone in India’s missile defence ambitions. If successfully developed and inducted, it will augment the Indian Air Force with a modern long-range capability, strengthen India’s layered defence architecture and advance indigenous expertise in missile, radar and command technologies.





Agencies







