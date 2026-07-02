



Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening for a three‑day official visit, during which she will participate in the 16th India‑Japan Annual Summit.





Economic security and energy security are expected to be among the central themes of her discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two countries seek to deepen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.





Soon after her arrival, Takaichi shared her priorities in a post on X, noting that she looked forward to advancing strategic cooperation with India in light of the evolving international situation. She emphasised that this was her first official visit to India and her first personal experience of the country.





She stated that her talks with Prime Minister Modi would centre on urgent issues including economic security and energy security, with the aim of strengthening the strategic cooperative relationship between Japan and India, promoting mutually complementary cooperation, and further consolidating the Special Strategic and Global Partnership.





Her visit, taking place from 1 to 3 July at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, will include summit‑level talks and participation in the India‑Japan Business Forum. The summit is expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and address regional and global issues of mutual interest.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting will provide an opportunity for both leaders to strengthen cooperation across strategic, economic, technological and security domains.





The agenda is expected to focus on boosting investment and innovation, strengthening economic ties, and enhancing resilient supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and critical minerals.





Diplomatic sources have indicated that discussions will also cover maritime security, defence technology cooperation, and the development of an “Industrial Value Chain” connecting the Bay of Bengal with India’s Northeast, reflecting efforts to integrate infrastructure development with regional connectivity and manufacturing.





Prime Minister Takaichi is also scheduled to participate in the India‑Japan Business Forum, where government and industry leaders from both countries will discuss expanding investment and commercial cooperation.





Her visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s trip to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India‑Japan Annual Summit, which reinforced the Special Strategic and Global Partnership and outlined cooperation across economic security, technology, innovation and environmental sustainability.





The timing of this visit underscores the growing convergence between India and Japan in response to evolving regional and global challenges.





Both countries are expected to reaffirm their commitment to building resilient supply chains, advancing cooperation in critical technologies, and strengthening defence and maritime security collaboration.





The summit is anticipated to produce agreements and memoranda of understanding in areas such as energy resilience, critical minerals, and advanced technologies, further consolidating the partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo.





ANI







