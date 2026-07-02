



India has achieved a major milestone in accelerator science with the commissioning of the fifth heavy-ion LINAC (Linear Accelerator) module at Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC) Kolkata, successfully accelerating a nitrogen ion beam to its designated energy, announced Department of Atomic Energy on its Facebook handle.





This strengthens the ANURIB (Advanced National facility for Unstable & Rare Isotope Beams) project and reinforces India’s indigenous capabilities in rare isotope beam technologies, paving the way for applications in healthcare, advanced materials, and strategic technologies.





The Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre in Kolkata, a premier R&D unit of the Department of Atomic Energy, has commissioned its fifth heavy-ion LINAC module. This achievement marks the successful acceleration of a nitrogen ion beam to its designated energy, a critical step in the Applied and Nuclear Research with Rare Isotope Beams project. The ANURIB initiative is designed to advance frontier research in nuclear science and create a platform for rare isotope beam applications.





The commissioning required precise synchronisation of radio-frequency accelerator systems, a technological challenge that underscores the sophistication of India’s accelerator science. The facility has been built with more than ninety per cent indigenous technologies, including RF solid-state amplifiers, demonstrating India’s growing self-reliance in advanced accelerator systems. This aligns with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring that strategic technologies are developed and sustained domestically.





The ANURIB project at VECC is part of a broader roadmap to establish a national facility for unstable and rare isotope beams at the new Rajarhat campus. The facility will support nuclear physics research, astrophysics studies, radiation damage analysis, and isotope production.





Rare isotope beams are vital for probing the structure of exotic nuclei, studying astrophysical processes such as nucleosynthesis, and developing advanced materials with unique properties.





The applications of this technology extend beyond pure research. In healthcare, rare isotope beams can be used for the production of radiopharmaceuticals, enabling advanced diagnostic imaging and targeted cancer therapies. In materials science, they can be employed to study radiation damage and develop resilient materials for aerospace and nuclear industries. In strategic domains, isotope production supports national security and energy programs.





VECC has a long tradition of pioneering accelerator technologies, with operational cyclotrons dating back to 1977 and a superconducting cyclotron commissioned in 2020. The addition of the fifth LINAC module represents a decisive step in expanding India’s accelerator infrastructure.





The nitrogen beam acceleration achieved through this module demonstrates the facility’s readiness to deliver beams for both stable isotope research and radioactive ion beam experiments.





The ANURIB facility is envisaged as a technology demonstrator, creating blueprints for future large-scale accelerator systems. It will eventually integrate with other advanced components such as superconducting quadrupole resonators and high-power target modules.





The phased development ensures that India builds expertise in every aspect of accelerator science, from ion sources to beam diagnostics.





This achievement also reflects India’s collaborative approach, with VECC working alongside national institutes, universities, and the UGC-DAE Consortium for Research. The facility will be accessible to external researchers, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of nuclear science and technology in the country. By commissioning the fifth LINAC module, VECC has not only advanced its own research capabilities but also created opportunities for the wider scientific community.





The successful acceleration of the nitrogen ion beam is a landmark in India’s journey towards building a comprehensive rare isotope beam facility. It strengthens the nation’s position in global nuclear research and ensures that India remains at the forefront of accelerator science.





The integration of indigenous technologies highlights resilience and innovation, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in critical scientific domains.





DAE News







