



Embraer’s E-Jets family has achieved a significant milestone with the granting of Type Certification by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).





This certification covers multiple aircraft models within the E-Jets family, including the E190, E195, and the advanced E195-E2, which is recognised as the world’s quietest and most fuel-efficient small narrow body aircraft.





Raul Villaron, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing and Head of Region Asia Pacific for Embraer Commercial Aviation, expressed gratitude to the DGCA for its thorough assessment.





He emphasised that the certification validates the remarkable performance, economics, and passenger comfort of the E-Jets, which are expected to reshape regional aviation in India and support the government’s UDAN vision to expand connectivity.





The E-Jets program is one of the most successful in commercial aviation history, with more than 1,900 deliveries worldwide. These aircraft continue to operate with over 80 airlines across more than 50 countries.





The E195-E2, in particular, is highlighted for its low operating costs and unmatched fuel efficiency among small narrow body aircraft. It features a modern cabin design with 2x2 seating, eliminating middle seats, large overhead bins, and individual passenger service units, enhancing passenger experience.





The E175 model is already type-certified in India and is operated by Star Air. In February 2026, Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer announced an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the E175 regional jet in Gujarat’s Dholera Special Investment Region. This initiative is aligned with India’s Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) program and represents a major step in strengthening indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities.





The next-generation E195-E2 had previously achieved triple certification from three major civil aviation authorities: the FAA in the United States, EASA in Europe, and ANAC in Brazil, between 2018 and 2019.





This global recognition underscores the aircraft’s advanced design and reliability. The E-Jets family offers an extended range of up to seven hours and is capable of operating from challenging airports with short runways or limited pavement strength, making them versatile for diverse operational environments.





Adity Shekhar, Regional Vice President Sales at Embraer, noted that the certification enables Embraer to support airlines in expanding their networks and opening unique routes. He described these opportunities as “blue ocean” markets that are too small for large narrowvbody aircraft yet too distant for turboprops, thereby filling a critical gap in regional aviation.





Embraer maintains a strong and growing presence in India, with nearly 50 aircraft across 11 different models currently in operation. These span commercial aviation, defence, and business aviation.





Star Air operates a fleet of 11 Embraer E175 and ERJ145 aircraft, contributing to India’s regional connectivity. Embraer’s footprint in India also includes defence platforms such as the Netra AEW&C aircraft based on the ERJ145, underscoring its strategic role in both civil and military aviation.





The certification of the E-Jets family by India’s DGCA marks a pivotal development in the country’s aviation sector. It not only strengthens Embraer’s position in the Indian market but also aligns with India’s broader ambitions to expand regional connectivity, enhance passenger experience, and build indigenous aerospace capabilities through partnerships like the Adani-Embraer collaboration.





ANI







