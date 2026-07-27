



France is expected to provide its official response to India’s Letter of Request for the acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets by mid‑August, ANI news agency reported.





French officials have sought additional time until then to submit their reply to the document that was issued by India in May this year. Defence officials have indicated that once the French response is received, negotiations will begin on pricing and other critical aspects of the deal.





India had formally issued the Letter of Request to France for this government‑to‑government agreement earlier in May.





The arrangement envisages 94 Rafale aircraft being manufactured in India through a partnership between Dassault Aviation and an Indian company, while the remainder will be delivered in fly‑away condition. This would mark a significant step in localisation and industrial collaboration between the two countries.





The Rafale aircraft are considered vital for the Indian Air Force, which is facing a decline in squadron strength due to the retirement of older platforms, particularly variants of the Russian‑origin MiG series. Delays in the induction of indigenous fighters such as the TEJAS MK-1A and TEJAS MK-2 have further compounded the shortfall. The Rafales are expected to fill this gap and provide advanced capabilities until India’s indigenous programs reach maturity.





The Indian Air Force and Navy have already placed orders for 62 Rafale aircraft. With the additional 114 jets, the total number will rise to 176.





The Navy has also expressed its intent to induct 31 more Rafales to strengthen maritime strike capability, which could take the overall fleet size in India to over 200 aircraft. This would make Rafale one of the most prominent fighter types in Indian service.





The Defence Ministry has been working in a focused manner to enhance the Air Force’s combat strength. A major study was conducted under Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh soon after he assumed office in 2024, which laid the groundwork for this acquisition.





The Defence Acquisition Council cleared the proposal to procure 114 Rafales over four months ago, paving the way for the Letter of Request and subsequent negotiations.





The Rafale deal is expected to be a landmark in Indo‑French defence cooperation. It will be the first time Rafales are manufactured outside France, with significant localisation and integration of Indian systems.





The program is also expected to provide India with greater autonomy in weapons integration, including indigenous missiles and avionics, thereby strengthening self‑reliance in defence technology.





ANI







