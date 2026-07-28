At least twenty Kashmiris have been killed and more than fifty injured in the past twenty‑four hours as Pakistan intensified its crackdown on locals opposing the elections in Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir. The violence was reported in Rawalakot’s Dreik Eighth area, where Pakistani forces opened fire on demonstrators calling for a boycott of the polls.





Among those killed was Usman Nazir, the brother of Umar Nazir Kashmiri, spokesperson and core committee member of the Joint Awami Action Committee. The targeting of JAAC members highlights the systematic attempt to silence the civil society alliance that has spearheaded opposition to Islamabad’s policies in the region.





This latest incident brings the total number of deaths to eighty since protests began on 5 June. The scale of casualties underscores the severity of the crisis, with videos from the region showing dead bodies lying on roads as security forces fired on crowds.





Aqeel Bhai, a social media influencer from PoK, released a desperate video message describing Rawalakot as “filled with dead bodies and the wounded.” He pleaded with the international community to stand with the people of PoK, saying that countless lives had been lost and families were exhausted from carrying the bodies of their loved ones. His words reflect the growing despair and anger among ordinary citizens.





The Pakistani security forces have primarily targeted members of the Awami Action Committee, which has been leading the campaign to boycott the ongoing legislative elections. Islamabad has deployed over fourteen thousand armed personnel across PoK, creating a massive security build‑up. Snipers have been positioned at several locations, and reports indicate the use of live ammunition and long‑range tear gas shells against protesters.





According to an IANS report, security forces have been ordered to open fire on those boycotting the elections, a directive that has further inflamed tensions. The move is seen as an attempt to crush dissent ahead of the polls, which are being held in three phases until 10 August for forty‑five contesting seats.





Beyond the violence, the authorities have imposed severe restrictions on daily life. Internet and mobile services have been suspended, while electricity and water supply have been cut in several parts of the region. These measures have deepened the humanitarian crisis, leaving communities isolated and struggling to cope.





The crackdown has drawn sharp criticism from activists and observers, who argue that Pakistan’s actions amount to collective punishment of the population. The targeting of civil society groups, the silencing of dissent, and the disruption of essential services point to a deliberate strategy to suppress opposition to Islamabad’s control over PoK.





The situation remains volatile, with fears of further escalation as the election process continues. The heavy deployment of armed forces, combined with orders to use lethal force, suggests that more violence may follow. Calls for international intervention are growing louder, as families mourn their dead and communities brace for what could be an extended period of unrest.