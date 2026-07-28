



Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green has declared that India is now regarded as a “top-tier defence and security partner” for Australia.





His remarks came during an address at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia earlier in July for the third India-Australia Annual Summit.





Green highlighted that the joint declaration adopted during the summit encapsulates the depth of the bilateral relationship, covering defence, maritime security, technology, energy, trade and people-to-people ties.





He stressed that the maritime domain is the most significant area of defence cooperation, given the strategic positioning of both nations in the Indo-Pacific. He noted that neither India nor Australia alone can map the Indian Ocean, underscoring the importance of their partnership.





He pointed to the Partnership on Cyber, Critical Technologies and Supply Chains (PACTS) as a key initiative to expand cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.





Energy security was also emphasised, with leaders reaffirming commitments and completing the administrative framework required to operationalise uranium exports from Australia to India. Green explained that this closes a 12-year gap since the nuclear safeguards agreement was signed, paving the way for commercial uranium sales.





Responding to questions, Green confirmed that the government framework for uranium trade is now complete, leaving actual sales to the commercial sector. He identified three strategic drivers underpinning the partnership: strategic alignment in a turbulent world, economic complementarity with India’s rapid growth, and the human component represented by over a million people of Indian origin in Australia.





On the Quad, Green said the grouping remains in excellent shape, citing recent meetings in Manila and Delhi that demonstrated strong alignment and trust among the four foreign ministers. He anticipated further meetings before the year’s end.





Regarding China, he reiterated Australia’s consistent policy: cooperating where possible, disagreeing when necessary, and always acting in national interest. He acknowledged China’s importance in global affairs and climate change, while noting differences are managed constructively.





Green emphasised India’s central role in Australia’s future economic security, particularly in building resilient supply chains. He referenced recent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz as reinforcing India’s importance in energy security and diversification in sectors such as electric vehicles, legacy chips and solar panels.





On defence cooperation, he revealed that Australia is upgrading infrastructure on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands to strengthen maritime domain awareness, including airfield upgrades to accommodate larger aircraft.





He also noted ongoing engagement through Track 1.5 dialogues and collaboration to strengthen regional institutions, particularly the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).





Responding to another question, he confirmed that Australia, Canada and India are preparing to deepen collaboration in critical minerals and technologies, reflecting India’s growing strategic importance.





Green concluded by reaffirming that India is becoming more consequential among global players and that Australia is pleased to advance trilateral cooperation with India and Canada in key strategic sectors.





ANI







