



President Droupadi Murmu’s official visit to Romania from 23 to 25 July has given a major boost to bilateral commercial relations. Both countries identified priority sectors for expansion and emphasised the transformative potential of the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement.





At a special media briefing, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, outlined the high-level engagements undertaken during the visit. These included a bilateral meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and a joint address with Romanian President Nicusor Dan at the India-Romania Business Forum.





The Business Forum gathered around 200 business representatives, including a significant Indian delegation led by FICCI, CII, and ASSOCHAM. The delegation represented critical growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, defence, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing.





George explained that the deliberations at the Forum centred on enhancing collaborations in the “3 Ts”: Trade, Technology, Tourism, and Talent. He stressed that Romania’s strategic position within the European Union provides considerable advantages for Indian enterprises seeking to access both domestic and wider European markets.





He noted that Romania already hosts approximately 1,000 Indian companies, creating long-term opportunities for deeper collaboration. This presence is expected to expand further with the new frameworks in place.





President Murmu’s discussions with Prime Minister Bolojan focused heavily on bilateral engagement and the broader India-EU relationship in light of the landmark FTA agreed earlier this year.





George highlighted that the conclusion of the India-EU FTA and adoption of the “India-EU Towards 2030” joint comprehensive strategic agenda will be a game changer.





The agenda identifies important areas of cooperation including sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, and connectivity. These will significantly expand and enhance trade and investment ties with the EU, including Romania.





Responding to questions about the roadmap for doubling bilateral trade over the next three years, the MEA confirmed that the necessary policy frameworks are firmly established. With the FTA in place, there is every possibility of more opportunities for businesses to engage.





Achieving this ambitious growth will depend largely on sustained private-sector engagement, expanded trade missions, and stronger ties between Romanian businesses and industrial hubs across Indian states.





George emphasised that businesses in both countries must engage more closely. He called for increased business delegations travelling from Romania to India and from India to Romania, with greater interaction between the two sides.





This visit has therefore reinforced Romania’s role as a key partner for India within the European Union, while also laying the groundwork for a stronger India-EU economic partnership.





ANI







