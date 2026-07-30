



A 28-year-old man has been found guilty in a landmark terrorism trial connected to the 2022 stabbing of acclaimed author Salman Rushdie.





The United States Department of Justice confirmed the conviction, marking a significant development in a case that drew global attention.





The federal jury determined that Hadi Matar, a resident of Fairview, New Jersey, was guilty of attempting to provide material support to Hezbollah, committing an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries, and supplying material support to terrorists. Hezbollah is a US-designated terrorist organisation, and the charges reflect the severity of Matar’s actions.





Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg stated that Matar had spent more than a year immersing himself in Hezbollah’s ideology while preparing to act on a fatwa issued by Iran’s Ayatollahs calling for Rushdie’s murder. Eisenberg described the attack as a chilling reminder of the global reach of Iranian terrorism, adding that justice had been served with the verdict.





The assault occurred in August 2022 in New York, moments before Rushdie was scheduled to deliver a lecture. Matar struck the author in the neck, inflicting severe injuries that required life-support treatment. The co-moderator of the session was also injured during the incident, though Rushdie’s wounds were far more critical.





The attack was directly linked to the fatwa issued in 1989 by Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini, who had called for Rushdie’s execution following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses. The book had sparked outrage among sections of the Muslim community, with many deeming it blasphemous.





Evidence presented by prosecutors revealed that Matar had spent over twelve months researching the religious decree before carrying out the knife attack. His preparation demonstrated a deliberate and calculated effort to act on the fatwa decades after it was first proclaimed.





Matar now faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Formal sentencing is scheduled for November, when the court will determine the exact punishment for his crimes. The verdict underscores the continuing threat posed by extremist ideologies and the enduring impact of the fatwa against Rushdie.





The case has reignited debate over the intersection of free expression, religious extremism, and international terrorism. It highlights how ideological directives issued decades earlier can continue to inspire violence across borders, with devastating consequences.





ANI







