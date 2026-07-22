



Delhi-based Horus Innovations has unveiled its latest indigenous loitering munition, the Vinashaka-60, which is designed to deliver autonomous deep-penetration strike capability with a remarkable operational range of 550 kilometres.





The system represents a significant leap in India’s unmanned strike programs, combining endurance, payload capacity, and precision guidance into a compact platform optimised for long-range missions.





The Vinashaka-60 is engineered to carry an explosive payload of up to 15 kilograms, making it suitable for engaging fortified positions, high-value infrastructure, and strategic enemy assets.





Its endurance of up to eight hours allows for extended loitering over target zones, providing commanders with flexibility in mission execution and enabling persistent surveillance before committing to a strike.





The propulsion system is based on a petrol internal combustion engine, which supports a maximum speed of under 180 kilometres per hour. This balance of speed and endurance ensures that the platform can penetrate deep into contested areas while maintaining sufficient loitering time to identify and engage targets effectively.





The design incorporates a wingspan of 2.6 metres and an All Up Weight of less than 60 kilograms, optimising aerodynamic efficiency and portability for rapid deployment.





Guidance and navigation are fully autonomous, relying on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) integrated with an Inertial Navigation System (INS). This dual-layered guidance architecture enhances accuracy, resilience against jamming, and reliability in complex operational environments.





The autonomous execution capability ensures minimal operator intervention, reducing workload and enabling simultaneous deployment of multiple units in coordinated missions.





The unveiling of the Vinashaka-60 has generated considerable interest within defence circles, with community discussions and imagery shared widely on the Indian Defence News Site’s Facebook page.





Additional mission details and visual demonstrations have been highlighted through an Instagram Reel by Drone Helpline, offering enthusiasts and analysts a closer look at the platform’s operational concept and deployment scenarios.





The Vinashaka-60 is positioned as a force multiplier for India’s armed forces, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional cruise missiles while delivering comparable precision strike capability. Its indigenous development underscores India’s commitment to strengthening self-reliance in defence technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat program.





By integrating advanced guidance systems, extended endurance, and significant payload capacity, Horus Innovations has created a platform that can reshape India’s approach to unmanned strike operations.





If successfully inducted, the Vinashaka-60 will enhance India’s ability to conduct deep-penetration missions autonomously, providing a scalable solution for modern warfare.





Its combination of range, payload, and autonomy makes it a formidable addition to India’s growing arsenal of loitering munitions, reinforcing the country’s strategic deterrence and operational flexibility.





Agencies







