



The Indian Air Force is moving to transform its helicopter fleet into agile drone hunters by integrating AI-powered radars, micro-missiles, and electronic warfare pods, a major initiative unveiled at the SANKALP 2026 seminar in New Delhi.





This marks a decisive shift from reliance on ground-based air defence systems towards airborne counter-UAS platforms, reflecting lessons from recent conflicts in West Asia and Operation Sindoor.





The Indian Air Force has outlined a capability challenge for domestic defence manufacturers, seeking to adapt rotary-wing platforms into counter-unmanned aircraft systems.





The plan involves equipping helicopters with specialised micro-missiles designed for slow-moving, low-altitude aerial threats, alongside 20mm front gun integrations. These weapons are intended to intercept rogue drones and loitering munitions that evade conventional radar detection.





Artificial intelligence-driven radars will form the backbone of the system, enabling precise target identification and tracking. These radars will be paired with lightweight airborne radio-frequency and GPS jammers, coaxial with electro-optical and infrared pods, to disrupt hostile drone communications and navigation.





The specifications also mandate proximity-fused or time-delay fragmentation warheads with steel-pallet configurations, designed to maximise kill probability within a 25-metre mid-air burst radius.





The push emerged during the joint IAF-SIDM seminar ‘SANKALP 2026’, where the Air Force released its problem statements handbook. This document highlights vulnerabilities exposed in recent conflicts, where low-cost, low-radar-cross-section drones overwhelmed traditional air defence systems.





Operation Sindoor and wars in West Asia demonstrated how terrain masking and line-of-sight blind spots limit ground-based systems, necessitating airborne solutions.





India’s helicopter fleet includes combat platforms such as the AH-64 Apache and the indigenous LCH Prachand. Traditionally, the Air Force has relied on a layered network of ground-based air defence systems, but the new concept envisions helicopters as mobile counter-UAS platforms capable of rapid interception. This approach mirrors global trends, where attack helicopters have been deployed to intercept drones and loitering munitions in active conflict zones.





The initiative is part of a broader program to indigenise defence technologies and reduce reliance on imports. By engaging domestic manufacturers, the Air Force aims to foster innovation in AI-enabled avionics, micro-missile design, and electronic warfare systems.





The SANKALP 2026 framework also aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, ensuring that intellectual property and production capabilities remain within the country.





Recent developments in airbase defence strategy further reinforce this shift. The Air Force is exploring layered counter-drone architectures combining radar surveillance, electronic warfare, directed-energy weapons, and missile systems. The helicopter-based counter-UAS concept complements these ground systems, providing flexibility and mobility against threats exploiting terrain masking.





The war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East have shown that drones can be used for reconnaissance, kamikaze strikes, and swarm attacks, often bypassing conventional defences. India’s planners are keenly aware of these lessons, and the helicopter initiative represents a proactive step to secure airspace against evolving unmanned threats.





This capability challenge signals a new era in Indian military aviation, where helicopters will not only serve in traditional combat roles but also act as airborne guardians against drones and loitering munitions.





The integration of AI, micro-missiles, and electronic warfare systems is expected to significantly enhance operational effectiveness and resilience in future battlefields.





Agencies







