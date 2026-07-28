



The Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) project has entered a crucial bid stage following the completion of a technical assessment of offers submitted by three foreign vendors.





The project involves the procurement of 80 military transport aircraft to replace the ageing fleet of Soviet-origin AN-32s, one of which tragically crashed last month, killing five personnel.





The assessment marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to modernise its tactical and strategic airlift capability.





The Ministry of Defence is preparing to issue a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) to the shortlisted vendors. This RFP will seek commercial bids and detailed information on the transfer of technology being offered.





Once issued, the process will move into field trials, cost negotiations, and eventually contract signing. The emphasis on technology transfer reflects India’s broader drive to strengthen domestic aerospace manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.





Three major foreign manufacturers are competing for the contract. Airbus has offered its A400M aircraft, building on its existing partnership with TATA to produce the C-295 in India. Lockheed Martin, which already supplies the C-130J to the IAF and operates a manufacturing facility with TATA, is also in contention.





Brazil’s Embraer has proposed the C-390 Millennium, teaming up with Mahindra Defence Systems to establish a local production base. Each contender brings unique strengths, ranging from Airbus’s hybrid strategic-tactical capability to Embraer’s jet-powered efficiency and Lockheed Martin’s proven operational record.





The MTA’s technical requirements have been shaped by operational lessons from the 2020 high-altitude deployments along the northern border. India is seeking a versatile, all-weather tactical airlifter capable of bridging the gap between lighter platforms such as the C-295, which carries 9–12 tons, and heavy-lift aircraft like the C-17, which can carry up to 70 tons.





The new fleet must be able to transport payloads in the 18–30 tons range, including light armoured vehicles such as the indigenous 25-tonne Zorawar tank, artillery systems like the M777 ultra-light howitzer, BrahMos missile canisters, and Akash air-defence launcher units.





Operational flexibility is a critical requirement. The aircraft must support logistics operations along the northern and eastern borders, including Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The ability to land and take off from short, unprepared airstrips is essential, as is capability for low-altitude operations.





Advanced night-navigation systems are also required to enable covert insertion and extraction of troops, reflecting the IAF’s need for platforms that can perform in diverse and demanding scenarios.





Under the proposed procurement framework, 12 aircraft will be imported in flyaway condition, while the remaining 68 will be manufactured and assembled in India through joint ventures with domestic partners.





Indigenous content is expected to progressively exceed 50 per cent, covering structural components, wiring harnesses, sheet-metal assemblies, avionics racks, and software integration. This approach will not only enhance India’s aerospace ecosystem but also reduce long-term dependence on foreign suppliers.





India is also seeking an open-architecture platform that allows seamless integration of indigenous software, tactical data links, and mission computers without requiring manufacturer approval for future upgrades.





This requirement underscores the strategic intent to ensure autonomy in system upgrades and mission adaptability. The selected vendor will be required to establish a comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul hub in India, including engine-overhaul facilities, to support the fleet throughout its service life.





The MTA project is therefore not just about replacing ageing aircraft but about embedding advanced technology, strengthening indigenous manufacturing, and ensuring operational readiness across diverse terrains. By combining foreign expertise with domestic industrial capacity, India aims to create a transport fleet that is versatile, resilient, and future-ready.





Agencies







