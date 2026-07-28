



TATA Power has confirmed that India’s first privately developed nuclear power plant could be commissioned by 2032–33, with construction expected to begin in 2028 once the government finalises the regulatory framework, UNI news agency reported.





The company has shortlisted sites in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Gujarat, and is awaiting clarity on uranium supply and pricing mechanisms.





TATA Power’s Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha stated that the company is preparing to begin construction in early 2028, targeting completion by 2032–33.





This timeline follows India’s landmark decision to dismantle its decades-long state monopoly in atomic energy, opening the sector to private participation. The move is designed to strengthen energy security, accelerate clean energy deployment, and reduce carbon emissions.





The company has already initiated geotechnical surveys at shortlisted sites in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Gujarat. These surveys are critical for assessing soil and water conditions, which determine the feasibility of nuclear plant construction.





Sinha emphasised that TATA Power is awaiting government clarity on long-term uranium supply contracts and price stability, both of which are essential for financial viability and operational sustainability.





India’s parliament passed legislation last year enabling private firms to enter the nuclear sector. The government has set ambitious targets to expand nuclear capacity more than eleven-fold by 2047, from the current 8.8 gigawatts to nearly 100 gigawatts.





Nuclear power presently contributes only about 3 per cent of India’s electricity generation, all of which is operated by the state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. Achieving the expansion goal will require investments estimated at ₹19.3 trillion.





The approval process for TATA Power’s nuclear projects is expected to take 12 to 14 months. This includes regulatory clearances, environmental approvals, and finalisation of the nuclear bill framework for private players.





Once approvals are secured, construction activity is likely to commence in 2028, positioning TATA Power as the first private company to build and operate a nuclear plant in India.





India’s nuclear expansion aligns with global trends. Countries such as China, South Korea, and Bangladesh are actively building new reactors, while Japan is restarting plants that were shut down after the Fukushima disaster in 2011. Rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence, data centres, and industrial growth is driving renewed interest in nuclear energy worldwide.





India has also strengthened international cooperation in the civil nuclear sector. Earlier this month, Australia agreed to expand uranium supply arrangements for India’s civilian nuclear program during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. This partnership is expected to support India’s long-term nuclear fuel requirements and enhance energy cooperation between the two nations.





TATA Power’s nuclear ambitions complement its existing portfolio in renewables and conventional power. The company has already advanced plans for small modular reactors of 220 MW capacity, with feasibility reports under preparation.





These reactors offer advantages such as modular construction, lower capital costs, passive safety systems, and extended refuelling cycles, making them suitable for India’s growing energy needs.





The commissioning of TATA Power’s first nuclear plant by 2032–33 would mark a historic milestone in India’s energy sector. It would symbolise the successful entry of private enterprise into nuclear power generation, reinforcing India’s commitment to energy diversification, decarbonisation, and long-term energy independence.





UNI







