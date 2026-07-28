



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Li Wentang, Vice President of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China, during his official visit to Beijing.





The meeting centred on exploring opportunities for future cooperation and academic exchanges between India and China.





The Indian Embassy in China confirmed that Misri was briefed on the historical significance of the Central Party School, its intellectual contributions, and its academic programs. The institution has long been regarded as a key training ground for Chinese officials, shaping governance and policy frameworks.





In a statement shared on X, the Embassy noted that both sides discussed avenues for academic collaboration and exchanges, underscoring the importance of intellectual engagement in strengthening bilateral ties.





This meeting followed Misri’s earlier engagement with Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, where both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border areas.





The discussions reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and examined ways to advance the vision of the two leaders, who have emphasised that India and China should act as partners and development opportunities for each other.





The talks also explored mutually beneficial outcomes across trade, economic relations, cultural exchanges, and greater people-to-people engagement. Both sides reaffirmed that stability along the frontier remains essential for progress in other areas of cooperation.





On the same day, Misri met Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The dialogue focused on deepening the implementation of guidance provided by the leadership of both nations, with emphasis on political dialogue, academic cooperation, think-tank interactions, and people-to-people exchanges.





Additionally, Misri held discussions with Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.





These talks concentrated on enhancing bilateral exchanges at the political and societal levels, reinforcing the importance of sustained engagement between the two countries.





The series of meetings highlighted New Delhi and Beijing’s continued diplomatic efforts to stabilise relations through dialogue and cooperation across multiple sectors. The emphasis on academic collaboration at the CPC Party School added a new dimension to the engagement, reflecting the role of intellectual and institutional exchanges in building long-term trust.





The diplomatic outreach comes against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to manage tensions along the Line of Actual Control, where both sides have sought to maintain calm and prevent escalation. The broader agenda of Misri’s visit demonstrates India and China’s intent to balance security concerns with constructive engagement in trade, culture, and academic fields.





ANI







