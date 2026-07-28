



India and China on Monday acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas during a meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying in Beijing.





According to the Embassy of India in Beijing, the two sides held wide-ranging discussions covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. They explored ways to advance the understanding reached by the leaders of the two countries on strengthening India-China ties.





The two sides also examined avenues to expand cooperation through mutually beneficial outcomes in trade and economic relations, cultural exchanges, and greater people-to-people engagement.





The Embassy noted in a post on X that Foreign Secretary Misri and Vice Minister Hua Chunying reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They discussed advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade, economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas.





The meeting formed part of Foreign Secretary Misri’s ongoing official visit to China. During this visit, he has held a series of high-level engagements aimed at advancing bilateral ties.





Earlier in the day, the Foreign Secretary met Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The two sides discussed ways to deepen the implementation of the guidance provided by the leaders of India and China for bilateral relations. They addressed issues of mutual priority and promoted political, people-to-people, academic, and think-tank exchanges.





Misri also met Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). Their discussions focused on enhancing bilateral exchanges at the political and people-to-people levels.





These meetings underscored continued diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Beijing. Both countries are seeking to strengthen bilateral relations through dialogue and cooperation across multiple sectors while maintaining peace and stability along the border areas.





Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that ensuring stability along frontier regions remains a prerequisite for restoring standard diplomatic engagements. He emphasised that bilateral relations ought to be anchored in mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity.





During those talks, Jaishankar raised crucial economic concerns with his counterpart. He drew attention to market entry barriers, expanding trade deficits, and unpredictable global supply networks.





ANI







