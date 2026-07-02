



India and the European Union have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation in sustainable ship recycling, with both sides expressing confidence in the progress made towards the inclusion of Indian ship recycling facilities under the European Union Ship Recycling Regulation.





The discussions took place between Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy Jessika Roswall.





The two sides reviewed the ongoing audit and compliance process for Indian ship recycling yards seeking recognition under the EU framework. Sonowal confirmed that more than 30 Indian yards have applied for EU recognition, with six currently undergoing compliance and approval procedures. Three facilities have successfully completed all required compliance steps and are now eligible to apply for inclusion under the EU regulation.





Sonowal emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the world’s leading ship-recycling nation and is steadily strengthening its position as a global hub for safe, environmentally sustainable and responsible recycling.





According to UNCTAD estimates, India’s share in worldwide ship recycling rose from 30.1 per cent in 2024 to 35.4 per cent in 2025. The country recycled 2.99 million gross tonnes of ships in 2025, marking nearly 60 per cent growth compared to 1.86 million gross tonnes in 2024.





The minister highlighted that the Government of India is facilitating the listing of Indian yards through a transparent process of audits, inspections and regulatory compliance. He noted that Indian facilities have invested significantly in upgrading infrastructure and operational practices to meet international standards, reflecting the nation’s commitment to sustainable maritime development and responsible recycling.





Sonowal pointed out that Indian ship recycling facilities are supported by robust environmental infrastructure and worker welfare measures. These include effluent treatment plants, scientific waste management systems, multi-speciality healthcare facilities supported by the Red Cross Society, and dedicated housing for workers.





He added that the government conducts both periodic and unannounced inspections to ensure the highest standards of environmental compliance, worker safety and operational transparency.





Outlining India’s long-term vision, Sonowal said the country aims to recycle nearly 16,000 ships over the next decade. To support this ambition, India has announced a financial commitment of USD 8 billion to strengthen both the shipbuilding and ship recycling sectors.





Expanding the number of internationally recognised Indian recycling facilities is expected to contribute significantly to the global circular economy by promoting environmentally sound recycling practices, creating employment and reinforcing maritime sustainability.





Commissioner Roswall welcomed the progress achieved so far and proposed the establishment of a Joint Working Group comprising representatives from the Ministry of Environment and other relevant organisations to facilitate effective coordination and support the next phase of the process.





She emphasised the importance of unannounced inspections in maintaining high standards of compliance, transparency and accountability. Roswall noted that the matter would be discussed with EU member states during the autumn session before any final decision is taken.





Roswall also expressed her willingness to visit Indian ship recycling facilities after the consultation and assessment process is completed. She reaffirmed that the EU’s approach remains consistent with the outcomes of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement discussions and the provisions of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.





The discussions underscore the growing strategic partnership between India and the European Union in advancing sustainable maritime practices.





Recognition of compliant Indian ship recycling facilities under the EU framework is expected to strengthen global recycling capacity, promote higher environmental and safety standards, and support responsible end-of-life management of ships while reinforcing resilient and sustainable global maritime supply chains.





ANI







