



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised that India and Indonesia share a common and unwavering vision against terrorism, expressing gratitude to the Indonesian leadership for its solidarity during the Pahalgam terror attack.





Speaking at the joint session of the Indonesian Parliament, Kompleks Parlemen Republik Indonesia, he highlighted the shared determination of both nations to confront extremist threats and strengthen global pacifist forces.





He recalled Indonesia’s firm support during the Pahalgam attack, thanking President Prabowo Subianto and the Indonesian Parliament for standing with India in that moment of crisis. He underlined that both countries are working closely through the Joint Working Group mechanism to counter terrorism, focusing on intelligence cooperation, cyber threats, terror financing and deradicalisation.





By enhancing collaboration in these areas, he said, India and Indonesia can reinforce peace and stability worldwide.





The Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo‑Pacific, stressing the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation in the region. He noted that the global order is evolving rapidly, and countries like India and Indonesia must have equal participation and a significant role in shaping it. He declared that reform of the United Nations Security Council can no longer be delayed, insisting that the institution must reflect contemporary geopolitical realities.





In his remarks, Modi also reflected on the historical ties between the two nations. He recalled that both India and Indonesia gained independence around the same time, in 1945 and 1947 respectively. He paid tribute to India’s support for Indonesia’s independence movement at the United Nations, citing the role of Biju Patnaik, who courageously brought Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir and Vice President Mohammad Hatta to India, thereby strengthening the bond between the two countries.





Prime Minister Modi is currently on a three‑day visit to Indonesia. Earlier in the day, he held wide‑ranging talks with President Prabowo Subianto, reviewing the entire spectrum of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Their discussions encompassed trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, space, critical minerals and rare earths, culture, tourism, agriculture and people‑to‑people exchanges.





The leaders welcomed the launch of the Indonesia Open Network (ION), modelled on India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), as a step towards deepening digital economic cooperation. To mark the centenary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s visit to Indonesia in 2027, Modi announced that both nations would jointly celebrate the occasion as “Tagore‑Dewantara Year for Cultural and Educational Diplomacy”, underscoring the enduring cultural and educational ties between the two countries.





This visit and address are seen as pivotal in reinforcing the India‑Indonesia partnership, ensuring that bilateral cooperation remains dynamic and responsive to the evolving regional and global landscape.





ANI







