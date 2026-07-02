



India and Japan have signed a series of landmark agreements covering economic security, Artificial Intelligence, defence, and health, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as the foundation of a “futuristic and limitless” partnership.





The accords were formalised during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum held in New Delhi on Thursday, coinciding with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s ongoing state visit.





Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the relationship between New Delhi and Tokyo is marked by “strategic synergy, confidence and clarity.” He underlined that Japan’s advanced technology and India’s vast market potential together can create resilient supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals.





He urged stakeholders to ensure that Japan’s investment in India surpasses 10 trillion yen over the next decade, while also doubling the number of Japanese companies operating in India within the same timeframe.





The agreements signed reflect a broad spectrum of cooperation. They include commitments to deepen collaboration in Artificial Intelligence, quantum technologies, and biotechnology, alongside defence and aerospace partnerships.





PM Modi highlighted that unprecedented collaboration in advanced technologies would strengthen both nations’ contributions to global security. He also stressed the importance of working together to uphold a free, open, and rules-based international order, aligning with Japan’s updated vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.





Presenting a forward-looking vision, Modi spoke of India and Japan shaping the next generation of innovation. He noted that the partnership would not only enhance bilateral ties but also contribute to global resilience in supply chains and technological advancement. He called for trust and confidence to guide the relationship, ensuring mutually beneficial outcomes for both nations.





At the Forum, Modi announced the launch of a Japan Business Week, to be organised by the Prime Minister’s Office, aimed at improving the ease of doing business in India and further encouraging Japanese investment.





This initiative is expected to provide a platform for Japanese firms to expand their footprint in India’s rapidly growing economy.





The agreements were signed following bilateral discussions and delegation-level talks earlier in the day. The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with other senior officials.





Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi, who is on her first official visit to India since assuming office, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan before the talks commenced.





The summit marks a significant milestone in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which was elevated in 2014 and has since expanded across defence, infrastructure, trade, digital technologies, clean energy, healthcare, and people-to-people exchanges.





The latest agreements underscore the determination of both nations to accelerate cooperation in areas critical to their economic and security interests, while also shaping innovation for the future.





ANI







