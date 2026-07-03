



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the Quad framework during high-level bilateral talks in New Delhi.





Both leaders stressed that the growing cooperation between India and Japan will directly strengthen and complement the broader Quad efforts, with a clear focus on ensuring a resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific. They also announced plans to fast-track the upcoming Quad Leaders’ Summit, signalling a renewed urgency in advancing collective strategic priorities.





According to the joint statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders pledged to deepen practical cooperation across the four foundational pillars of the alliance. These include maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity with a particular emphasis on critical minerals, critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian response. This comprehensive agenda reflects the Quad’s evolving role in addressing both traditional and non-traditional security challenges in the region.





Reiterating their support for ASEAN centrality and unity, Modi and Takaichi explicitly backed the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. They emphasised that ASEAN’s role remains indispensable in promoting regional peace and stability.





In a significant diplomatic expansion, the two prime ministers agreed to initiate preparations for an inaugural trilateral 1.5 track policy dialogue with the Philippines. This move is intended to promote stability in the region by broadening the network of like-minded partners and enhancing cooperative frameworks.





The joint statement placed particular emphasis on securing critical mineral supply chains, recognising the vulnerabilities inherent in modern technology manufacturing. Both leaders pledged to tighten cooperation through global financial mechanisms to reduce reliance on single-source suppliers.





They agreed to leverage major multilateral initiatives such as the World Bank Group’s Resilient and Inclusive Supply-chain Enhancement Partnership and the Asian Development Bank’s Critical Minerals-to-Manufacturing Financing Partnership Facility. These mechanisms will be used to build robust and diversified infrastructure across Asia, ensuring long-term resilience.





Energy security was another major focus of the talks. The two prime ministers agreed to explore collaborative opportunities, including joint investments, across the maritime energy transport value chain.





They highlighted the importance of regional initiatives aimed at strengthening energy resilience, citing Japan’s Partnership On Wide Energy and Resources Resilience, India’s support to energy security in South Asia, and the Quad Initiative on Indo-Pacific Energy Security. The leaders welcomed the formal adoption of a Joint Statement on Energy Resilience, which underscores the collective determination to fortify energy architecture across the Indo-Pacific.





In addition, Modi and Takaichi concurred on strengthening cooperation on strategic petroleum reserves. They pledged closer technical collaboration and the exchange of best practices regarding the strategic stockpiling ecosystem.





Against this backdrop of growing energy alignment, Prime Minister Takaichi affirmed Japan’s support for India’s full membership in the International Energy Agency, a move that would significantly enhance India’s role in global energy governance.





This reaffirmation of ties and expansion of cooperation took place during Takaichi’s three-day official visit to India from 1 to 3 July, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.





The visit included her participation in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. Takaichi also took part in the India-Japan Business Forum alongside Modi, further strengthening economic and commercial linkages between the two nations.





The outcomes of these talks highlight the strategic convergence between India and Japan, not only within the Quad framework but also in their bilateral relationship. By expanding cooperation into new areas such as trilateral dialogues and critical mineral supply chains, both nations are signalling their intent to play a decisive role in shaping the future of the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







