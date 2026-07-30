



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi has said that India is anxiously waiting to welcome Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. His remarks came as New Delhi and Dhaka continue to look for ways to strengthen their bilateral ties.





Trivedi made the statement after paying courtesy calls to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka. These meetings marked his first official courtesy calls since assuming charge as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh.





Speaking to reporters after the meetings, Trivedi emphasised that India is hopeful about Prime Minister Rahman’s visit. He noted that the decision ultimately rests with the Bangladeshi leader, but reiterated India’s eagerness to host him.





During the discussions, both sides held general conversations about advancing the relationship between the two countries. The tone of the meetings reflected a mutual desire to build on existing cooperation and explore new avenues for partnership.





Bangladesh Foreign Ministry officials confirmed that Prime Minister Rahman has received an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit. The summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on 12 and 13 September.





Officials explained that the invitation has been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s office for consideration. They added that the final decision will be made by Prime Minister Rahman himself. As the current BIMSTEC chair, Bangladesh has been invited to participate in the outreach session of the BRICS Summit. This invitation comes ahead of 2027, when BIMSTEC will mark its 30th anniversary, with Bangladesh scheduled to host the BIMSTEC Summit in Dhaka.





India, as the host country, has extended the invitation to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister to join the outreach segment of the BRICS Summit. The outreach session traditionally includes selected non-member countries and regional leaders, offering them a platform to engage with the bloc’s agenda.





BRICS currently brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. The grouping serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues of global and regional significance, including political and economic governance.





Bangladesh has previously expressed interest in becoming a full BRICS member. Both China and Russia have extended support for Dhaka’s membership bid, which adds weight to its aspirations. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Rahman’s likely participation in the outreach session could serve as an important step towards advancing Bangladesh’s candidacy.





It is also expected that Prime Minister Rahman may hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the summit. Such an engagement would further underline the strengthening of ties between the two neighbours and highlight Bangladesh’s growing role in regional and global forums.





India’s invitation and the anticipation expressed by its envoy in Dhaka reflect New Delhi’s intent to involve Bangladesh more deeply in multilateral frameworks. For Bangladesh, the outreach session offers an opportunity to showcase its diplomatic ambitions and reinforce its strategic partnerships.





ANI







