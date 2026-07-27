



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh used the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations in Dras to deliver one of his strongest rebukes of Pakistan, contrasting India’s technological progress with Pakistan’s alleged state-sponsored terrorism.





He warned that any misadventure by Islamabad would invite a response “beyond their imagination” and reiterated that dialogue would only concern Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Rajnath Singh addressed soldiers, veterans, and families of martyrs at the Kargil War Memorial, paying tribute to the indomitable courage and valour of the Indian armed forces during the 1999 conflict. He emphasised that the victory was not just a military and diplomatic success but a lasting inspiration for future generations. He saluted the bravehearts who laid down their lives, describing their sacrifice as a diamond in the crown of Bharat Mata.





In his speech, Singh drew sharp contrasts between India’s developmental trajectory and Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism. He declared that India is pursuing innovation while Pakistan is seeking infiltration.





He noted that India is designing ships, while Pakistan is designing terrorism. India is creating a start-up ecosystem, while Pakistan is building a terror ecosystem. India is manufacturing semiconductors, while Pakistan is producing suicide bombers. India is known for space missions, while Pakistan is running proxy missions.





India is sending satellites into space, while Pakistan is sending terrorists across the border. India is providing software to the world, while Pakistan is supplying terror. India is building data centres, while Pakistan is building radicalisation centres. India is connecting the world through UPI, while Pakistan is connecting terrorism through hawala.





He asserted that India’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond decisively to any attempt by Pakistan to derail the country’s progress. He warned that every misadventure by Pakistan would draw a response far beyond its imagination.





Singh reiterated the government’s position that there would be no talks with Pakistan except on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which he described as an integral part of India under illegal occupation.





The Defence Minister accused Pakistan of making terrorism a part of its state policy, alleging that the distinction between its military and terrorist organisations had completely disappeared. He said the Pakistani army not only shelters terrorist organisations but also works hand in hand with them.





He recalled that during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, India made it clear that it would no longer view terrorists and the governments that support them separately.





Operation Sindoor, conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrated India’s resolve to strike at terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, destroying nine major launchpads and eliminating over 100 terrorists.





Singh also highlighted that the current government has provided the armed forces with the political will and freedom to act decisively, unlike in the past when such support was lacking. He assured soldiers and citizens that national security and the welfare of the armed forces remain top priorities.





He invoked the spirit of the Kargil War, recalling Captain Vikram Batra’s iconic slogan “Yeh Dil Maange More” as a reflection of the courage and resolve of Indian soldiers.





By contrasting India’s strides in technology, innovation, and economic growth with Pakistan’s alleged terror infrastructure, Singh sought to underline the divergent paths of the two nations. He concluded by affirming that India’s armed forces are stronger than ever and prepared to respond to any challenge with severity.





Agencies







