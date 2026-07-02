



The Indian Air Force has moved swiftly to secure the operational readiness of its 36 Rafale multirole combat aircraft by requesting technical and logistical bridge support from French defence manufacturers ahead of the expiration of the original sustainment agreement in September 2026.





This request, issued through the Air Headquarters Directorate of Engineering-Rafale in New Delhi, highlights how fleet availability and sustainment logistics have become decisive strategic variables within India’s Indo-Pacific force projection framework.





The five-month bridge arrangement ensures uninterrupted combat readiness while India and France negotiate a longer-term Performance-Based Logistics framework that will guarantee availability rates and integrate predictive maintenance systems.





The interim package involves Dassault Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines, underscoring the dependence of advanced fourth-and-a-half-generation fighters on original equipment manufacturer ecosystems for sustainment, software integrity, engine servicing, and mission systems optimisation.





India’s requirement covers technical assistance, repairs, logistics management, spare components, operational support, and maintenance services calibrated for approximately 150 annual flying hours per aircraft, translating into 5,400 aggregate hours for the fleet.





This benchmark reinforces the importance of high sortie generation rates amid intensifying competition along the India-China frontier and the wider Indo-Pacific battlespace.





The move also strengthens India’s strategic messaging following Pakistani claims during the 2025 Operation Sindoor crisis that multiple Rafales had been destroyed, allegations consistently rejected by Indian leadership.





By seeking sustainment support for all 36 aircraft, India indirectly reinforced operational continuity without issuing further rebuttals to attrition narratives.





India originally acquired the Rafales under a €7.87 billion government-to-government deal with France in 2016, which included aircraft deliveries, long-range missiles, precision-guided munitions, simulators, training infrastructure, mission support systems, and a ten-year sustainment package expiring in September 2026.





The Rafales currently equip No.17 Squadron “Golden Arrows” at Ambala and No.101 Squadron “Falcons” at Hasimara, covering both western and eastern theatres.





This sustainment transition demonstrates how logistics resilience, maintenance sovereignty, and supply-chain survivability now shape airpower credibility as much as radar AESA capability, electronic warfare integration, or missile performance.





The bridge support arrangement highlights how sustainment has become central to deterrence, as fleet readiness determines operational tempo, persistence, and escalation management during crises.





Unlike legacy fighter ecosystems, modern Western aircraft rely on integrated logistics ecosystems linking diagnostics, predictive maintenance, engine health monitoring, and real-time analytics. India’s request is therefore more than routine maintenance, as the Rafale functions as one of its most survivable air dominance and deep-strike assets against Chinese and Pakistani infrastructure.





The Rafale’s role includes deterrence missions, long-range precision strikes, maritime interdiction, electronic warfare, and network-centric combat coordination. Maintaining uninterrupted availability is essential for India’s modernisation strategy as it balances pressures along both the Line of Actual Control and western border contingencies.





The bridge contract reflects the reality that readiness depends on sustainment responsiveness, since grounded aircraft erode deterrence credibility.





It also symbolises India’s diversification away from Russian-origin aerospace infrastructure, even as it continues to operate large Su-30MKI fleets while expanding partnerships with France, the US, and Western supply chains.





India’s decision to pursue short-term support before finalising a Performance-Based Logistics deal demonstrates deliberate planning, given the Rafale’s frontline status. Performance-Based Logistics could reshape India’s readiness model by prioritising measurable outcomes and guaranteed mission-capable rates, often between 75 and 85 percent.





This is vital as modern aircraft integrate complex software-defined avionics, radar AESA, sensor fusion, and electronic warfare systems requiring continuous calibration. For Rafales, predictive diagnostics and integrated analytics could improve sortie generation while reducing downtime.





India is particularly focused on availability because Rafales carry SCALP cruise missiles and Meteor BVRAAMs, central to deterrence missions. Enhanced availability strengthens India’s projection capability across continental and maritime theatres, especially in the contested Indian Ocean.





The negotiations also show how India-France cooperation is evolving beyond procurement into long-term sustainment integration and interoperability. This could influence India’s future sustainment philosophy under modernisation initiatives including indigenous fighter development, loyal wingman programs, and system-of-systems warfare.





Safran’s planned M88 engine MRO facility in Hyderabad, expected operational by February 2027, adds a strategic dimension.





It will be the first Rafale engine overhaul centre outside France, reducing dependence on overseas pipelines and shortening turnaround times. The facility will also support the Indian Navy’s 26 Rafale-M aircraft, expanding indigenous sustainment infrastructure. This aligns with India’s objectives of self-reliance, reduced vulnerability, and industrial participation in defence programs.

France’s willingness to accommodate India’s demands for localisation and technology transfer differentiates it from other exporters. The Hyderabad facility could eventually support future Rafale expansion under the proposed 114-aircraft MRFA program. India has formally requested 114 Rafales under MRFA, estimated at US$34–40 billion, potentially one of the largest aviation procurements globally.

Negotiations involve technology transfer, local assembly, industrial participation, and integration of Indian-origin weapons. France has signalled flexibility, positioning itself as a long-term partner. If finalised, the programme would deepen integration between Indian and French aerospace ecosystems and reinforce France’s Indo-Pacific role.

For India, it accelerates modernisation amid regional balances shaped by fifth-generation fighters, precision strike capability, and integrated air defence. The Rafale has evolved from a limited acquisition into a foundational pillar of India’s deterrence posture.

This partnership demonstrates how procurement decisions carry geopolitical consequences involving industrial alignment, logistics resilience, and regional signalling. India’s latest sustainment initiative reflects a trajectory where logistics, sovereignty, and industrial integration are inseparable from deterrence credibility. Indo-Pacific competition is increasingly defined by sustainment resilience, not just procurement numbers.

Modern airpower depends on infrastructure, spare-part survivability, software support, and responsiveness to sustain high sortie rates. This is especially relevant in Asia, where powers pursue modernisation, radar AESA, electronic warfare, and precision strike programmes.

Rafale deployment across Ambala and Hasimara demonstrates India’s intent to maintain flexible projection against distinct competitors. Ambala provides rapid-response capability against Pakistan, while Hasimara supports eastern posture near the Siliguri Corridor and Himalayan frontier. The sustainment requirement intersects with India’s objective of credible two-front readiness despite compressed escalation timelines.

Advanced aircraft ecosystems generate long-term geopolitical relationships, as sustainment locks states into decades of cooperation. India’s Rafale logistics transition reflects global trends where supply chains and industrial partnerships are instruments of influence.

France’s expanding role strengthens Europe’s defence-industrial presence in the Indo-Pacific amid intensifying competition. India’s support initiative may appear administrative, yet strategically it reveals how logistics, readiness management, and sustainment resilience shape Asia’s military balance.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







