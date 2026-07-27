



India’s defence exports have surged to ₹38,424 crore in FY26, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has confirmed that the government is confident of reaching the ₹50,000 crore target by 2030 with ease, supported by strong global demand, 145 exporting companies, and confirmed orders for systems like BrahMos and Akash.





India’s defence export trajectory has accelerated sharply in recent years. The Defence Secretary highlighted that nearly 145 Indian companies are engaged in exporting a wide range of equipment, from basic protective gear such as bulletproof jackets and ballistic helmets to advanced systems like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Akash surface-to-air missile system. This diversified base reflects the growing maturity of India’s defence industry.





Exports reached almost ₹39,000 crore in FY26, marking a dramatic rise from just ₹686 crore in FY2013–14. This represents growth of over 5,500 percent in twelve years, underscoring the scale of transformation. Singh noted that the government is confident of achieving the ₹50,000 crore target by 2030, describing it as “easily achievable” given current momentum.





Public sector undertakings have played a pivotal role in driving this growth. Defence PSUs are receiving substantial export orders, particularly for standard artillery shells and ammunition. Singh explained that the recent surge in exports has been largely driven by public sector companies capitalising on global geopolitical conflicts, which have prompted many countries to re-arm and diversify their suppliers.





India issued around 1,800 export authorisations in FY26, covering more than 100 countries. This breadth of reach demonstrates that Indian defence exports are now reaching what Singh described as a “critical mass,” with both public and private sector firms contributing to the expansion.





The Defence Secretary identified significant export potential in platforms where technology readiness levels are already high. Dornier aircraft, BrahMos missiles, and Akash air defence systems are among the most promising.





On BrahMos exports, Singh confirmed that the Philippines has already finalised its order, while Indonesia and Vietnam are close to concluding contracts. Armenia has also emerged as a key buyer, particularly of artillery systems, reflecting India’s growing credibility as a supplier of advanced military hardware.





India’s defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are building a ₹70,000 crore pipeline of opportunities, further strengthening the ecosystem for exports. These corridors are designed to integrate MSMEs into the supply chain, ensuring that smaller firms also benefit from the export boom.





The Defence Secretary emphasised that the current geopolitical environment is highly favourable for Indian defence exports. With many countries seeking reliable suppliers amid global conflicts, India’s cost-competitive and combat-proven systems are attracting strong interest.





This demand is expected to sustain growth well beyond the 2030 target, positioning India as a major global exporter of defence equipment.





The transformation from a net importer to a rising exporter is reshaping India’s defence-industrial identity. With strong government backing, expanding public sector participation, and increasing private sector involvement, India is steadily consolidating its position in the global defence market.





Agencies







