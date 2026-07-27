



India’s defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has emphasised that the country’s push towards defence manufacturing must follow a phased indigenisation strategy, in an exclusive interview with MoneyControl.





He explained that the approach should balance immediate capability requirements with the long‑term goal of technological self‑reliance.





This perspective reflects the government’s determination to build a sustainable ecosystem that can deliver both operational readiness and design sovereignty.





Singh clarified that certain platforms, such as the Light Combat Aircraft, should aim for complete Indian design, development and manufacturing. He stressed that these flagship projects must embody full indigenous capability to demonstrate India’s technological maturity.





At the same time, he acknowledged that other technologies may need to begin with assembly and gradually increase domestic content, ensuring that capability gaps are addressed while indigenisation progresses steadily.





The phased approach is based on technology readiness levels, a framework that allows India to prioritise areas where domestic expertise is already strong while gradually building competence in more complex domains.





This method is intended to avoid over‑reliance on imports while ensuring that the armed forces are not left vulnerable during the transition. Singh’s remarks underline the importance of sequencing indigenisation in a way that strengthens operational effectiveness without compromising long‑term sovereignty.





The government’s increased focus on domestic defence production is evident in the Union Budget, which has allocated ₹2.19 lakh crore for defence capital expenditure. This substantial investment is designed to accelerate procurement of indigenous systems and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.





In addition, ₹29,100 crore has been earmarked for defence research and development, signalling a strong commitment to innovation and technological advancement within the country.





The emphasis on research and development is particularly significant, as it provides the foundation for achieving design sovereignty. By investing in laboratories, testing facilities and advanced programs, India aims to cultivate a robust pipeline of indigenous technologies.





This will enable the country to move beyond licensed production and assembly, towards genuine innovation and ownership of critical defence systems.





Singh’s comments also highlight the broader strategic context. India’s defence indigenisation is not only about reducing imports but also about positioning the country as a credible global supplier.





A phased approach ensures that systems delivered to both domestic and international customers meet rigorous standards of reliability and performance. This strengthens India’s reputation in the global defence market while reinforcing national security.





The phased indigenisation strategy therefore represents a pragmatic balance between immediate needs and long‑term ambitions. It acknowledges the complexity of defence technologies while setting a clear trajectory towards self‑reliance.





With rising budgets, targeted investments in research, and a structured approach to technology readiness, India is laying the groundwork for a defence ecosystem that is resilient, innovative and sovereign.





Agencies