



Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has confirmed that India is hopeful of inducting the TEJAS MK-2 in significant numbers after September 2026, marking a major step in the country’s defence transformation, MoneyControl reported





He emphasised technological sovereignty, private sector participation, and a robust drone ecosystem as pillars of India’s future military capability.





India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, who also holds charge as Secretary of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of DRDO, spoke about the country’s defence transformation, drone ambitions, and the rising role of private industry.





He reiterated his belief that technological sovereignty and industrial strength will determine military capability, stressing that India must increasingly design, develop, and produce its own weapons and platforms.





He explained that the structural transformation underway is aimed at creating a level playing field for private sector firms and start-ups. This involves providing visibility in terms of orders on the demand side, given that defence is a single-buyer market, and ensuring ease of doing business on the supply side. The objective is to instil confidence among new entrants and established players so they invest in India’s defence ecosystem.





Singh highlighted that 75 per cent of the procurement budget is now earmarked for domestic orders, with imports becoming the exception rather than the norm. Within domestic procurement, the Indigenous Design, Development and Manufacturing (IDDM) category has been given top priority. This ensures that sovereign capabilities are strengthened and India does not remain dependent on foreign suppliers.





He noted that India currently has about 16 defence public sector undertakings, 500 licensed defence companies, and nearly 17,000 MSMEs engaged in the sector. According to him, the industry has reached a critical mass and is growing steadily. Government procurement will continue to drive this growth, supported by a significantly increased defence budget in the last financial year.





Singh pointed out that global geopolitical conflicts have risen at the highest rate since the Second World War, creating an upside in the defence market and attracting investor interest. He underlined that India’s defence sector is well positioned to benefit from this environment, with strong government backing and rising private sector participation.





On drones, Singh emphasised that India is building a drone ecosystem of global levels. He explained that reforms have enabled quick inductions and trials, particularly after Operation Sindoor, when emergency procurement worth ₹31,000 crore was undertaken, much of it for drones, counter-drone systems, and lightweight radars.





He stressed that drones and autonomous systems will play a decisive role in future warfare, and India is ensuring rapid support through fast-tracked procedures.





He also addressed concerns about the TEJAS MK-2, confirming that induction in good numbers is expected after September 2026. He assured that the aircraft will not become outdated, as weapons integration and engine availability have stabilised, with deliveries expected at around 20 units per year. This will significantly boost the Indian Air Force’s combat strength.





Singh’s message to investors was clear: the defence sector has strong growth prospects, backed by government procurement, rising budgets, and increasing global demand. He urged private industry to seize the opportunity and contribute to building sovereign, future-ready systems.





Agencies







