



India has unveiled its first indigenous tactical aerostat system, developed by IIT-Delhi with funding from DRDO, marking a major leap in surveillance and communication technology.





The lightweight, low-cost platform can be deployed rapidly, offering extended endurance and wide-area coverage for defence and disaster relief operations.





The tactical aerostat is essentially a large, lighter-than-air balloon filled with helium, designed to remain suspended at significant altitudes for long durations. Unlike drones, which are limited by battery life and payload capacity, the aerostat can stay airborne for extended periods while carrying heavier equipment.





This makes it particularly suitable for border surveillance, communication relay, and logistics support in remote or disaster-affected regions.





Constructed from advanced multi-layer coated and laminated fabric, the aerostat is engineered to be durable and resistant to helium leakage. This ensures operational reliability and reduces maintenance requirements, a critical factor for deployment in challenging environments. The indigenous material development was spearheaded by a start-up founded by Dr Neeraj Mandlekar, highlighting the collaborative effort between academia, defence research, and industry.





The system can ascend to altitudes of up to 20 kilometres, far beyond the initial 200-metre tactical deployment range, thereby expanding its surveillance and communication footprint. Payloads such as high-resolution cameras, infrared detectors, radar systems, and communication relays can be mounted depending on mission requirements. This versatility allows the aerostat to serve multiple roles from a single airborne platform.





Professor Bhupen Singh Bhatola of IIT-Delhi emphasised that the project was conceived to replace imported systems, particularly those sourced from the United States. By developing this technology indigenously, India reduces reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthens its self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The aerostat’s ability to remain airborne longer than drones and carry heavier payloads also makes it suitable for logistics operations, including material transport and infrastructure support.





Operational advantages over drones include endurance, payload capacity, and cost-effectiveness. While drones require continuous power and have limited flight times, the aerostat can float for days, providing persistent coverage. Its ability to carry larger payloads enhances its utility in both defence and civilian applications, such as disaster management, communication restoration, and wide-area monitoring.





The demonstration of this aerostat marks India’s entry into a domain previously dominated by imported systems.





It reflects a doctrinal shift towards indigenous innovation in aerial surveillance and communication technologies. Future applications could extend beyond defence, supporting civilian infrastructure projects and emergency response operations.





This development underscores India’s growing capability in defence technology, combining academic research, government funding, and start-up innovation to deliver a strategic solution. The tactical aerostat system is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s aerial surveillance architecture, offering flexibility, endurance, and cost efficiency.





Agencies







