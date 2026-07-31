



India has launched an intensive diplomatic campaign to rescue stranded seafarers, with its missions worldwide pressing the issue at every forum while bypassing uncooperative foreign shipping firms by engaging directly with the International Maritime Organisation and local port authorities.





The effort comes amid rising casualties in the Black Sea and Gulf waters, making the safety of Indian mariners a top national priority.





The Indian government has elevated the safety and welfare of stranded mariners to its highest priority. A high-level diplomatic blitz is underway across international, bilateral, and maritime forums to ensure every citizen is safely returned.





Direct reviews are being conducted by the union shipping minister, while Indian diplomatic missions are pressing the issue on every available stage to exert maximum pressure and secure global cooperation.





Indian seafarers form a crucial pillar of the global trade network, serving aboard commercial vessels operated by international firms worldwide. Because these mariners work across diverse flag states, legal jurisdictions, and foreign fleets, coordination requires delicate navigation through complex international maritime law. This complexity has slowed rescue efforts, but India is determined to overcome these hurdles.





A primary obstacle hindering rescue and support operations is the challenge of obtaining transparent, real-time data regarding affected crew members. Certain foreign shipping employers and vessel operators have proven unresponsive and uncooperative, leaving Indian authorities struggling to verify the exact status of their nationals. This lack of cooperation has forced India to adopt alternative channels.





To bypass recalcitrant foreign firms, Indian embassies, consulates, and maritime authorities are now reaching out directly to the International Maritime Organisation alongside local port authorities. These efforts aim to independently locate and safeguard Indian nationals, ensuring that their safety is not compromised by bureaucratic delays or corporate indifference.





The Ministry of External Affairs has already issued a fresh advisory for Indian seafarers, warning them against jobs in the Black Sea after five deaths this month. India has summoned the Ukrainian envoy following the death of an Indian sailor in the strike on MV OMORFI, condemning attacks on merchant shipping as a threat to maritime safety and freedom of navigation.





Similarly, India has protested to Russia after Indian crew members were killed in strikes on vessels near Odesa.





Recent weeks have seen multiple incidents involving Indian seafarers. Thirteen Indians remain trapped aboard MV AMIR1 at Chornomorsk port in Ukraine, living under constant fear of drone and missile attacks.





Earlier, nine Indian seafarers stranded in Ghana aboard M/V Rahaf Moon were successfully repatriated through coordinated efforts between the Indian High Commission in Accra and Ghanaian maritime authorities. These operations highlight India’s proactive approach in securing its nationals across different regions.





India’s maritime welfare machinery is being tested at scale. Fourteen Indian seafarers have already died in the Gulf conflict, with two missing, prompting the Directorate General of Maritime Administration to bar deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further notice. The government is balancing immediate rescue operations with long-term protective measures to reduce exposure to conflict zones.





Maritime unions in India have praised the government’s diplomatic push, noting that the combination of embassy-level interventions, direct engagement with the IMO, and coordination with local port authorities represents a comprehensive strategy.





Analysts warn that continued confrontations in the Black Sea and Gulf could disrupt global energy flows and place additional strain on international shipping companies, making India’s proactive stance essential.





India’s response underscores its dual focus: safeguarding its citizens while maintaining secure passage through contested waters. The government’s diplomatic program is not only about immediate rescue but also about reinforcing international norms of maritime safety and freedom of navigation.





Agencies







