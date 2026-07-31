



The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre has introduced a new regulatory framework governing the planned re-entry of space objects.





The guidelines were issued on 23 July and made public on 29 July, marking a significant tightening of safety rules for private space companies operating under the Indian Space Policy 2023.





Under the new framework, authorisation is now mandatory for any Indian entity planning the re-entry of a space object, whether the manoeuvre occurs within Indian territory or outside it. IN-SPACe, which functions as the single-window agency for private space-sector activities, will oversee all such applications.





Non-Indian entities intending to conduct re-entry operations within Indian territory will not be able to apply directly. They must route their request through an Indian incorporated entity, ensuring accountability and compliance with domestic regulations.





The guidelines impose a strict casualty risk limit. Private companies must demonstrate that the probability of human casualties from any planned re-entry remains below one in 10,000. This threshold aligns India with international best practices, where agencies such as NASA and the European Space Agency also enforce stringent risk caps to protect populations from uncontrolled debris.





Companies undertaking re-entry activities will do so entirely at their own risk. The Government of India will not assume liability for damages or accidents.





To mitigate financial exposure, firms are required to obtain adequate insurance coverage. This includes mandatory third-party liability insurance if prescribed by IN-SPACe at the time of authorisation.





The framework also introduces disclosure requirements. Companies must declare their intention to carry out a planned re-entry when seeking authorisation for a launch, if such an activity is envisaged. If the decision to attempt re-entry is taken after launch, firms must apply for authorisation at least six months before executing the manoeuvre.





These measures are designed to address growing concerns about space debris and the risks posed by uncontrolled re-entries. India’s expanding private space industry, which now includes orbital launch providers and satellite operators, has increased the likelihood of re-entry events. The new rules ensure that safety standards keep pace with industry growth.





Globally, incidents such as the uncontrolled descent of China’s Long March 5B rocket stages have heightened awareness of re-entry risks. By setting a casualty risk cap and mandating insurance, India is positioning itself as a responsible spacefaring nation committed to international norms.





The guidelines also reflect India’s ambition to balance innovation with safety. As private companies take on more complex missions, including satellite constellations and reusable launch vehicles, the regulatory framework ensures that public safety remains paramount.





The move is expected to boost investor confidence in India’s space sector. Clear rules on liability and insurance reduce uncertainty, making the environment more attractive for both domestic and foreign capital.





With India planning ambitious programs such as Gaganyaan, a space station by 2035, and lunar missions by 2040, the coexistence of government and private initiatives requires robust safety oversight. IN-SPACe’s new framework is a step towards ensuring that India’s space ambitions are realised without compromising public safety.





PTI







