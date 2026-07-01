



Russia’s proposal to supply and co-produce the Su-57E stealth fighter for India has reached a strategically significant stage, reported Malaysian based defence portal Defence Security Asia.





The offer now extends far beyond a conventional fighter acquisition program, with Moscow reportedly willing to provide India unrestricted access to sensitive aerospace technologies rarely shared with foreign partners.





President Vladimir Putin reinforced this during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026, declaring Moscow’s readiness to jointly develop the platform with India under conditions of “no limitations” and unrestricted cooperation. This transformed the Su-57E proposal into a geopolitical signal directed at Washington, Beijing, and regional defence planners.





The framework includes rapid delivery of 36 to 60 fully assembled Su-57E fighters, enabling the Indian Air Force to field operational stealth aircraft years before the indigenous AMCA program becomes combat-ready. Military planners view this as an interim bridge to counter China’s expanding J-20 fleet and Pakistan’s expected induction of J-35 stealth fighters.





The proposal aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat policy, offering licensed manufacturing, mission systems integration, and localisation through Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Russian teams have inspected HAL’s Nashik complex, signalling intent to leverage existing Su-30MKI infrastructure rather than build new chains.





Strategically, the package includes radar source codes, electronic warfare architecture, mission software frameworks, and weapons integration interfaces. This could accelerate India’s expertise in AESA radar integration, system-of-systems warfare, and next-generation electronic warfare.





Russia has also offered joint development of a customised twin-seat Su-57 variant linked to the Su-57D program. This positions India at the forefront of manned-unmanned teaming and collaborative combat concepts. The two-seat design would allow one crew member to manage electronic warfare, drone coordination, and battle management, while the other focuses on combat operations.





The proposal reflects Moscow’s determination to preserve defence influence in Asia amid Western penetration. India faces declining fighter squadron numbers, delayed indigenous programs, and rapid Chinese modernisation. The Su-57E package functions as an immediate deterrence mechanism, introducing survivability, sensor fusion, and advanced electronic warfare into Indian structures.





Unlike earlier Russian export campaigns, this package prioritises readiness by supplying ready-to-fly aircraft before transitioning to domestic production. This phased structure reduces deployment timelines, allowing India to operationalise stealth squadrons while building indigenous ecosystems.





Russia emphasised compatibility with Indian avionics and weapons, avoiding earlier FGFA disagreements. The proposal preserves Russia’s defence partnership with India while countering Western influence through Rafale acquisitions and Indo-US cooperation.





The most consequential dimension is Russia’s willingness to provide deep access to fifth-generation technologies, including mission software, radar configurations, maintenance frameworks, and source codes. This could strengthen India’s AMCA program by providing operational lessons years ahead of schedule.





HAL’s existing infrastructure enhances localisation feasibility, reducing costs and accelerating assembly. Financially, the program could involve tens of billions of dollars in defence-industrial activity. Moscow appears willing to structure this as co-development rather than export, recognising India’s demand for sovereign flexibility.





The twin-seat Su-57 variant could redefine air combat doctrine, bridging traditional fighter operations with manned-unmanned teaming. It aligns with India’s preference for twin-seat fighters like the Su-30MKI and could integrate with indigenous unmanned systems for loyal wingman operations.





India views the Su-57E as a bridging capability until AMCA matures around 2035. The acquisition of 36 to 60 fighters could rapidly provide operational squadrons capable of long-range strike and penetration missions. Russia highlights the Su-57’s combat exposure, presenting it as tested rather than experimental.





Uncertainties remain regarding engine maturity, stealth performance, and sustainment. India must balance deeper integration with Russia against relations with Western suppliers. Rejecting the proposal could delay access to fifth-generation capability during a period of rapid regional modernisation.





The negotiations could reshape Indo-Pacific airpower competition for decades. A successful agreement would strengthen Russia’s defence relevance in Asia and accelerate India’s modernisation. China and Pakistan would likely respond with intensified stealth and electronic warfare investments.





The Su-57E negotiations highlight how aerospace technology transfer is becoming a geopolitical instrument, combining operational capability, localisation, software access, and co-development. No final agreement has been announced, but the advanced stage signals that future competition will revolve around stealth, electronic warfare dominance, and next-generation aerospace ecosystems.





Agencies







