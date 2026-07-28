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Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has underlined that India must design, develop and produce its own weapons to secure strategic autonomy and technological sovereignty.





In an exclusive conversation with MoneyControl managing editor Nalin Mehta, Singh emphasised that technology forms the foundation of military power and that India’s future strength will depend on its ability to create indigenous platforms and systems.





He explained that the government has been working to establish a level playing field for the private sector and start-ups in defence.





This involves creating visibility in terms of orders on the demand side, given that defence remains a single-buyer market, while simultaneously ensuring ease of doing business on the supply side. Singh noted that these measures are intended to instil confidence among both established players and new entrants, encouraging them to invest in India’s defence ecosystem.





Singh highlighted that the structural transformation underway is designed to ensure that India increasingly designs, develops and manufactures its own weapons and platforms.





He stressed that industrial strength and technological sovereignty are inseparable from military capability, and that India’s defence sector must evolve to meet these challenges. He pointed out that the government’s reforms have already begun to shift the balance, with private industry and start-ups now playing a more prominent role in defence production.





The Defence Secretary also drew attention to the importance of long-term visibility in orders, which allows companies to plan investments and scale up production.





He explained that without such visibility, private players may hesitate to commit resources, but with clear demand signals, they can confidently expand their operations. Singh added that this approach is essential to building a sustainable defence ecosystem that can support India’s ambitions of self-reliance.





In recent years, India has introduced several policy measures to encourage domestic defence manufacturing, including higher budget allocations for capital expenditure and research and development. Singh’s remarks align with the broader national strategy of indigenisation, which seeks to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen India’s defence industrial base.





He reiterated that the government’s role is to create the right environment, while industry must rise to the challenge of innovation and production.





Singh’s insistence on indigenous design and development reflects a recognition that true strategic autonomy can only be achieved when India controls the full spectrum of its defence technologies.





He argued that while imports may meet immediate needs, they cannot provide long-term security or sovereignty. By fostering innovation and supporting private sector participation, India aims to build a defence ecosystem capable of competing globally and ensuring national resilience.





Agencies











