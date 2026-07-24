



India has sharply rebuked Pakistan at the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila, rejecting Ishaq Dar’s remarks on Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty as baseless and unwarranted.





New Delhi accused Islamabad of cynically misusing the multilateral platform to spread falsehoods and divert attention from its role as a safe haven for terrorism.





India strongly criticised the comments made by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum. The remarks, which touched upon Jammu and Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty, were described by New Delhi as baseless, unwarranted, and a futile attempt to deflect attention from Pakistan’s internal crisis.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit, and ARF meetings in Manila, where India’s delegation underscored its firm positions.





Responding to Dar’s assertions, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Pakistan had once again cynically exploited a multilateral forum to amplify falsehoods and peddle state-sponsored disinformation.





India categorically rejected Pakistan’s claims, reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. The Ministry emphasised that Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on these matters, dismissing Islamabad’s interventions as politically motivated and detached from reality.





On the Indus Waters Treaty, India reaffirmed its consistent stance. The treaty remains in abeyance following Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, including the Pahalgam attack. India declared that the suspension will persist until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for terrorism. This position reflects New Delhi’s broader strategic shift linking water-sharing arrangements directly to security concerns.





India also condemned Pakistan’s continued practice of propagating officially sponsored disinformation. The use of religiously charged terminology such as “Fitna al-Hindustan” was described as a cynical ploy to distract from Pakistan’s domestic turmoil and its well-documented role as a safe haven for global terrorist networks. New Delhi stressed that such rhetoric only underscores Islamabad’s desperation to mask its failures.





The MEA spokesperson urged Pakistan to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism on its soil and to focus on its internal governance rather than misusing international platforms. India argued that Pakistan would serve its citizens far better by addressing domestic challenges instead of indulging in propaganda at global forums.





India’s intervention at the ASEAN Regional Forum highlights its hardened diplomatic posture. By rejecting Pakistan’s claims outright and linking the Indus Waters Treaty suspension to terrorism, New Delhi reinforced its narrative of accountability and sovereignty. The statement also reflects India’s determination to counter attempts to internationalise bilateral disputes.





The ASEAN Regional Forum, which brings together foreign ministers from across Asia and beyond, was intended to discuss regional security and cooperation. India’s sharp rebuttal ensured that Pakistan’s attempt to shift focus was met with firm resistance, reaffirming New Delhi’s position on both territorial integrity and counter-terrorism.





ANI







