



India has urged the United Nations Security Council to ensure that the world’s attention on maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz does not overshadow the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.





Speaking at the UNSC’s Quarterly Open Debate on the Middle East, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish emphasised that West Asia remains of immense strategic importance to India due to its trade, energy and people-to-people ties.





He noted that India’s annual bilateral trade with the region amounts to around USD 180 billion, with cumulative FDI exceeding $31 billion and remittances from the GCC surpassing USD 52 billion. With nearly 10 million Indians living and working in the Gulf, their safety and well-being are a priority.





Harish expressed concern over the resumption of hostilities after a brief pause, calling for urgent de-escalation. He condemned recent attacks on commercial vessels including GFS Galaxy, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa in the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in injuries to several Indian citizens, one death, and one missing person.





India reiterated its consistent condemnation of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free navigation through international waterways, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy must prevail to restore peace and stability.





He underlined that targeting commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must cease, and free, unimpeded navigation through international waterways must be restored in accordance with international law.





At the same time, Harish highlighted that the global focus on maritime security should not divert attention from the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. He warned that the loss of civilian lives and destruction of infrastructure in the enclave demand urgent international action.





He called for full implementation of UNSC Resolutions, including UNSCR 2803, which established a temporary governance and security framework for Gaza in November 2025.





India reaffirmed its longstanding support for the Palestinian people, noting that its development assistance amounts to around USD 175 million. This includes humanitarian aid, contributions to UNRWA, and various development projects. India has been recognised as a top emerging donor to UNRWA, granting operational flexibility for the use of its contributions.





Earlier this month, India announced new commitments at the Palestine donor group meeting in Brussels, including the establishment of a specialty hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre, and a vocational training institute. Ongoing projects also include the construction of the Palestinian Institute of Diplomacy.





Harish reiterated India’s support for a two-state solution, stressing that a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living side by side with Israel within secure and recognised borders is essential for lasting peace.





He also addressed other regional concerns, condemning attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon and stressing that they must never become targets. He urged preparation for a post-UNIFIL scenario by strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces.





On Syria, Harish reaffirmed India’s support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process in line with UNSC Resolution 2254, which outlines a roadmap for ceasefire and political settlement. He emphasised the principles of sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.





On Yemen, he reiterated India’s commitment to the country’s unity and sovereignty, condemning Houthi attacks on maritime navigation and stressing that the protection of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Southern Red Sea is a shared international responsibility.





Harish concluded by stating that India’s approach is guided by its civilizational philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family. He said the people of the Middle East deserve normalcy and lasting peace, and India remains committed to global well-being and stability through this doctrine.





ANI







