



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday emphasised the strength of the partnership between New Delhi and Washington in shaping the global economy through trusted AI ecosystems, resilient supply chains and innovation-led growth.





He made these remarks while reposting Under Secretary Jacob Helberg’s message on X, which described India as a vital Pax Silica partner driving pro‑innovation regulation, trusted AI infrastructure and resilient supply chains.





Gor stated that the United States looked forward to continuing to build trusted ecosystems that would power the AI economy for decades to come. He added that the US‑India partnership was central to building trusted AI ecosystems, resilient supply chains and innovation‑led growth that would define the global economy in the years ahead.





His comments were made during the second Pax Silica Summit in Washington, where he joined Helberg and other partners.





The summit, held on Thursday, brought together a coalition of over thirty governments and economies, including new observer nations, to address the growing impact of artificial intelligence on global economic growth and competitiveness.





Speaking at the event, US Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg stressed the importance of trusted partnerships to build resilient AI ecosystems, attract investment and ensure shared prosperity. Among the key announcements was the Declaration on AI Opportunity, which committed participants to pro‑growth AI policies and resilient supply chains.





Helberg reiterated that the United States was delighted to partner with India on the Pax Silica initiative. He recalled that India was one of the first ten countries to join Pax Silica and praised Ambassador Gor for his stewardship of the relationship.





He described the US‑India partnership as one of the single‑most consequential bilateral relationships of the twenty‑first century. He noted that bilateral exchanges with India had covered timely issues including the Quad and the trust initiative, and expressed excitement about India’s participation alongside representatives of its business sector to translate these discussions into practical collaborations.





MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan also met with Helberg as part of efforts to deepen bilateral technological cooperation. Their discussions focused on building diversified and trusted supply chains, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, AI adoption and securing access to critical minerals. This reflected the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen technological resilience and economic security.





Pax Silica, launched in December 2025 by Helberg, is the State Department’s flagship initiative on AI and supply chain security. It seeks to build consensus among allies to advance secure and innovative supply chains spanning critical minerals, energy inputs, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and AI infrastructure.





The initiative is designed to ensure that economic security and innovation are anchored in trusted partnerships, thereby shaping the future of global competitiveness.





The second Pax Silica Summit thus marked a significant step in consolidating the US‑India partnership within a broader coalition of nations committed to building trusted AI ecosystems and resilient supply chains. The emphasis on innovation‑led growth and shared prosperity highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership in defining the architecture of the global economy for decades to come.





ANI







