



The Indian Army and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have jointly launched Xtreme Weather Grade (XWG) Diesel in New Delhi, a specialised indigenous fuel designed to ensure reliable vehicle performance in extreme combat environments.





Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth hailed the innovation as a battlefield advantage, underscoring its importance for operational readiness in diverse terrains.





General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff, presided over the launch ceremony alongside BPCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna. The event marked a significant milestone in the Army’s ongoing drive to integrate indigenous technological solutions that enhance combat capability and logistical resilience.





The Xtreme Weather Grade Diesel has been engineered to withstand extreme climatic conditions, ranging from freezing high-altitude regions to scorching desert environments. Its formulation ensures that military vehicles maintain consistent performance, reducing risks of fuel-related malfunctions during critical operations.





This innovation directly addresses the operational challenges faced by the Army in areas such as Ladakh, Siachen, and Rajasthan, where conventional fuels often struggle under harsh weather conditions.





General Seth emphasised that the introduction of XWG Diesel represents a strategic step in strengthening battlefield logistics. He noted that reliable fuel supply is a force multiplier, enabling sustained mobility and combat effectiveness in multi-domain warfare scenarios.





By adopting this indigenous solution, the Army reduces dependence on imported technologies and reinforces the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of self-reliance in defence.





BPCL Chairman Sanjay Khanna highlighted the corporation’s commitment to supporting national defence through advanced energy solutions. He explained that the development of XWG Diesel involved extensive research and testing to meet the Army’s stringent requirements.





The collaboration between BPCL and the Army reflects a broader synergy between India’s defence and energy sectors, aimed at delivering mission-critical innovations.





The launch also showcased the Army’s focus on operational readiness in extreme environments. Vehicles powered by XWG Diesel were displayed in simulated conditions, demonstrating their ability to operate seamlessly in snowbound terrain and desert landscapes.





These demonstrations underscored the practical battlefield advantages of the new fuel, including improved engine reliability, reduced maintenance needs, and enhanced endurance.





The initiative aligns with the Army’s broader modernisation program, which prioritises indigenous solutions across mobility, firepower, and logistics.





By integrating XWG Diesel into its operational framework, the Army strengthens its ability to conduct sustained operations in diverse theatres, from high-altitude border regions to desert strike formations.





The collaboration between BPCL and the Army also signals a new phase in civil-military cooperation, where public sector enterprises contribute directly to national security imperatives.





This partnership is expected to pave the way for further innovations in defence energy solutions, including advanced lubricants and fuels tailored for specialised platforms.





The launch of XWG Diesel is not merely a technological achievement but a strategic enabler for the Indian Army. It enhances combat readiness, supports indigenous innovation, and ensures that India’s soldiers are equipped with reliable resources to meet the demands of future warfare.





Agencies







