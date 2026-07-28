



The Indian Army marked the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas with a powerful display of operational readiness and high‑altitude combat capability in Drass, Ladakh.





The commemorations included a live operational demonstration and static display at Matayen, underscoring the Army’s technological innovation and preparedness for mountain warfare.





The demonstration highlighted the Army’s small team concept, showcasing how compact, agile units can operate effectively in rugged terrain. Drones and remotely piloted aerial systems were employed to illustrate the integration of advanced technologies into battlefield operations, reinforcing the Army’s ability to adapt to modern combat requirements in challenging environments.





According to the Fire and Fury Corps, the operational capability demonstration and static display were conducted for media representatives at Matayen. The Corps emphasised that the event was designed to showcase combat readiness, technological innovation and high‑altitude operational capabilities, reflecting the Army’s commitment to maintaining superiority in extreme conditions.





The static display featured cutting‑edge mobility and surveillance assets. These included special mobility vehicles, rough terrain vehicles, the all‑terrain Chetak vehicle, high mobility reconnaissance vehicles and quick reaction fighting vehicles.





Alongside these, an array of advanced drones and remotely piloted aerial systems were presented, demonstrating the Army’s layered approach to mobility, reconnaissance and rapid response.





Army personnel briefed attendees on the range of modern weapon systems, surveillance equipment and indigenous military technologies on display.





These systems are specifically designed to enhance operational effectiveness in high‑altitude areas, where traditional platforms often face limitations due to terrain and climate. The emphasis on indigenous technologies also reflects India’s broader drive for self‑reliance in defence.





The event was not only a tribute to the sacrifices made during the Kargil War but also a statement of India’s evolving military capabilities. By combining ceremonial remembrance with demonstrations of advanced combat readiness, the Army reinforced its dual commitment to honouring the past while preparing for the future.





The commemorations at Drass reaffirmed the strategic importance of Ladakh as a theatre of high‑altitude operations.





The integration of advanced mobility vehicles, drones and surveillance systems showcased how the Army is adapting to the demands of modern warfare, ensuring that its forces remain combat‑ready in one of the world’s most challenging operational environments.





ANI







