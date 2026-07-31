



Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami met Yan Dong, Vice Minister and Member of the Communist Party of China Leadership Group of the Ministry of Commerce, in Beijing.





The meeting was centred on strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties, with Doraiswami pressing for enhanced market access for Indian goods, particularly pharmaceuticals. The Indian Embassy confirmed that both sides exchanged views on sustainable trade and agreed to deepen cooperation and communication.





This engagement followed closely on the heels of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s two-day visit to Beijing earlier in the week. Misri held multiple discussions with senior Chinese officials to advance bilateral engagement, underscoring New Delhi’s sustained diplomatic push.





Doraiswami, since assuming charge in May, has consistently advocated for expanded pharmaceutical exports and greater Chinese investment to bolster trade relations. Speaking earlier at the World Peace Forum hosted by Tsinghua University, he emphasised India’s competitive advantage in pharmaceuticals and reiterated the need for fairer access to the Chinese market.





Recent trade figures released by Chinese customs on 14 July highlighted the growing scale of bilateral commerce. Exports from China to India surged by 21.8 per cent in the first half of 2026, reaching USD 79.41 billion.





Indian exports to China, meanwhile, grew by 37.2 per cent to $12.31 billion. Despite this growth, the imbalance remains stark, reinforcing India’s call for corrective measures and expanded opportunities for its industries.





The focus on trade was complemented by Misri’s meetings with key Chinese officials. On Tuesday, he met Li Wentang, Vice President of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China, where he was briefed on the institution’s historical significance, intellectual contributions, and academic programs.





Both sides discussed avenues for future cooperation and exchanges in the academic sphere. Earlier, Misri held wide-ranging talks with Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. The discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including trade, cultural cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides acknowledged the critical importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the India-China border as a prerequisite for normal relations.





On the same day, Misri also met Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, to explore ways of deepening political, academic, and think-tank interactions. Later, he engaged with Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, focusing on enhancing political and civil society exchanges.





These back-to-back meetings underscored India’s multi-pronged diplomatic approach, combining economic priorities with broader political and cultural engagement.





The latest round of interactions reflects New Delhi’s determination to address structural challenges in the bilateral relationship. India continues to stress the need for fair market access, balanced trade, and predictability in supply chains, while simultaneously working to preserve stability along the border.





The convergence of Doraiswami’s trade-focused diplomacy and Misri’s broader engagement signals a coordinated effort to recalibrate ties with Beijing, ensuring that economic cooperation is pursued alongside political dialogue and security considerations.





ANI







