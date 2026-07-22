INS Malvan prior to formal launch undergoing acceptance tails in the Arabian Sea





INS Malvan has been formally commissioned into the Indian Navy at Karwar in Karnataka today. This event marks another milestone in India’s indigenous naval shipbuilding program and highlights the Navy’s expanding shallow-water anti-submarine warfare capabilities.





The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, with Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, also present. Senior naval officers, veterans and distinguished guests attended, underscoring the importance of this induction for India’s maritime security.





INS Malvan is the second vessel of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, the ship incorporates more than 80 per cent indigenous equipment and technology. This reflects India’s growing confidence and capability in warship construction and integration.





The vessel is armed with RBU 6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers, DRDO-developed lightweight torpedoes, and a German-Indian sonar suite. These systems provide Malvan with formidable undersea defence capabilities, enabling it to detect, track and neutralise hostile submarines in littoral waters.





Compact yet powerful, Malvan has been designed for agility and endurance in shallow waters. Its role extends beyond anti-submarine warfare to include mine warfare, surveillance and low-intensity maritime operations. This versatility makes it a critical asset for coastal defence and layered maritime security.





The commissioning of Malvan follows the induction of its sister ship Arnala earlier this year. Together, they form part of a planned fleet of eight vessels under the Mahe-class program, which will significantly strengthen India’s ability to secure its coastal approaches and harbours.





By integrating advanced indigenous systems and showcasing modern design, Malvan stands as a testament to India’s technological progress and strategic self-reliance. Its induction enhances operational readiness and demonstrates the Navy’s commitment to expanding its shallow-water fleet with platforms that are proudly Indian in conception and execution.





Agencies







