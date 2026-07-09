



An Indian Navy unmanned aerial vehicle crashed near Porbandar in Gujarat during a routine training mission on Wednesday, drawing immediate attention from naval authorities and local officials.





The aircraft involved was identified as the Drishti-10 UAV, a platform employed by the Navy for surveillance and reconnaissance operations along India’s extensive coastline.





The incident occurred shortly after the UAV took off from the Naval Air Enclave at Porbandar. It came down in an open field near Dharampur village, situated only a few kilometres from the city.





Emergency teams and naval personnel swiftly secured the crash site, ensuring that the area was cordoned off and confirming that no injuries or fatalities had been reported.





District officials stated that the UAV fell in farmland located approximately six kilometres from Porbandar in the Saurashtra region. Since the crash site was in an uninhabited area, there was no damage to homes or harm to civilians.





Authorities emphasised that the absence of casualties was a relief, allowing the investigation to focus entirely on the technical and operational aspects of the accident.





The Navy later issued a statement confirming that the Drishti-10 was engaged in a routine training sortie when the mishap occurred. Officials reiterated that no loss of life had taken place and that a formal inquiry had been initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the crash.





At present, it remains unclear whether the UAV suffered a technical malfunction or encountered another operational issue before going down.





The Drishti-10 UAV is a critical asset for the Indian Navy, designed to conduct maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence-gathering missions. These aircraft are regularly deployed for monitoring India’s coastal waters, tracking vessel movements, and supporting naval training exercises. The platform is part of India’s broader effort to strengthen its maritime domain awareness and enhance operational readiness in the Indian Ocean region.





The crash highlights the challenges associated with operating advanced unmanned systems, particularly during training flights where equipment is tested under varied conditions.





Investigators will examine flight data, maintenance records, and operational procedures to determine the precise cause of the accident. The findings are expected to contribute to improving safety protocols and ensuring the reliability of UAV operations in the future.





Despite the setback, the Indian Navy continues to rely on unmanned aerial systems like the Drishti-10 to expand its surveillance capabilities. The incident underscores the importance of rigorous testing and evaluation as India modernises its defence infrastructure and integrates indigenous technologies into frontline service.





PTI







