



INS Trikand, a frontline stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, successfully thwarted a piracy attempt on the merchant vessel MV Golden Arsenal in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday night. The incident was reported by sources to ANI, highlighting the Navy’s swift and decisive intervention in a high-risk situation.





The vessel, which was carrying critical cargo for India, had one Indian crew member onboard. As the pirates attempted to board, the crew locked themselves inside a safe room and alerted authorities through a secure communication channel. This precautionary measure ensured their safety until naval forces arrived.





As INS Trikand approached the vessel, the pirates fled the scene. Following this, Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) boarded MV Golden Arsenal and sanitised the ship to confirm its security. Their presence reassured the crew and ensured the vessel could continue its voyage without further threat.





This incident follows a similar operation on 19 June 2026, when INS Trikand responded to a distress call from merchant vessel MV Fareeda 5 in the Western Indian Ocean. The frigate undertook prompt action to investigate and deter a likely piracy attempt, ensuring the safety of the vessel and its crew. The Navy later emphasised its role as a preferred security partner and first responder in the region, committed to safeguarding merchant shipping and maintaining secure seas.





In a post on X, the Indian Navy reiterated its commitment, stating that timely intervention by INS Trikand assured the safety of MV Fareeda 5. The Navy underscored its determination to counter piracy and uphold maritime security across critical sea lanes.





Earlier, on 27 May 2026, INS Kolkata, a mission-deployed guided missile destroyer, foiled a suspected piracy attempt near merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean. Acting on inputs of pirate activity, INS Kolkata launched its onboard helicopter for aerial surveillance and conducted boarding operations. The swift response prevented a possible piracy attack and safeguarded the vessel and its crew.





These successive operations demonstrate the Indian Navy’s sustained vigilance and operational readiness in the Gulf of Aden and the wider Western Indian Ocean. Since 2008, India has maintained continuous anti-piracy deployments in the region, escorting thousands of merchant vessels through one of the busiest and most vulnerable maritime corridors in the world. The presence of advanced warships such as INS Trikand and INS Kolkata, supported by elite MARCOS units, underscores India’s capability to act decisively against maritime threats.





The Indian Navy’s actions highlight its growing role as a reliable security provider in the Indian Ocean Region. With piracy threats resurging amid regional instability, India’s naval deployments remain critical to ensuring the safety of international shipping routes and protecting national interests tied to maritime trade.





ANI











