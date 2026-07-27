



Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 136th episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program highlighted India’s rapid rise in defence production and exports, citing successful missile tests and the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri. He emphasised that India is now a trusted global defence partner, with major deals such as supplying BrahMos and Astra missiles to Indonesia.





India’s defence sector has reached record levels of production, touching ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025–26, with exports soaring to nearly ₹39,000 crore, a dramatic rise from just ₹686 crore in 2014.





This reflects the success of the Make in India initiative and the growing confidence of global partners in Indian defence technology. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has played a pivotal role in this transformation, with recent successful tests of advanced missile systems.





The Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) was tested on 8 July 2026 at Chandipur, Odisha. It achieved a precise strike at a range of 60 kilometres, demonstrating advanced in-flight manoeuvres and accuracy. This rocket system enhances India’s artillery capabilities, providing long-range precision firepower for the Army.





On 23 July 2026, DRDO successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the Kusha Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island. The missile intercepted a simulated high-speed aerial threat, showcasing India’s growing expertise in air defence systems. Kusha is expected to strengthen India’s layered air defence architecture, complementing existing systems like Akash and MR-SAM.





The commissioning of INS Mahendragiri into the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet on 11 July 2026 marked another milestone. This advanced stealth frigate, with over 75% indigenous content, has a displacement of 6,670 tons and can reach speeds of 28 knots.





It is equipped with supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine warfare systems, and a multi-role helicopter. Its stealth features, modern sensors, and network-centric combat systems make it a formidable addition to India’s naval power.





PM Modi also recalled his recent visit to Indonesia, where India signed a major deal to supply BrahMos and Astra missiles. This agreement underscores India’s emergence as a reliable exporter of advanced defence systems and reflects growing international trust in Indian technology.





The Prime Minister stressed that these achievements symbolise the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat, where indigenous design, development, and manufacturing are reducing dependence on imports. He noted that India is not only enhancing its own security but also contributing to global stability by becoming a trusted defence partner.





India’s defence transformation is supported by strong private-sector participation, contributing nearly ₹42,000 crore in FY 2026. Companies are producing advanced components, survivability systems, and composite materials, integrating into global supply chains. Government reforms, including streamlined export licences and certification processes, have further boosted competitiveness.





These milestones demonstrate India’s ability to combine scientific innovation, industrial growth, and strategic diplomacy. With continued investment and collaboration, India is poised to expand into next-generation technologies such as hypersonic weapons, AI-enabled systems, and advanced naval platforms.





ANI







