



Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain has declared that India’s strategic neighbourhood is no longer confined to contiguous land borders, but now stretches from the Mediterranean approaches to the Western Pacific, reflecting the country’s ambition to emerge as an effective middle power.





His remarks highlight India’s evolving maritime outlook, the importance of securing trade routes, and the need to counter China’s expanding influence in the Indo‑Pacific.





India’s strategic vision was outlined during the 9th Jasjit Singh Memorial Lecture on ‘India’s Neighbourhood and Security Challenges’, organised by the Centre for Air Power Studies in New Delhi.





Hasnain emphasised that India can no longer view its neighbourhood through a narrow South Asian lens. He described India as an ever‑emerging civilizational and maritime power managing a strategic ecosystem that spans far beyond immediate borders.





He explained that the traditional mindset of defining India’s neighbourhood by contiguous land borders is outdated. Instead, India’s security interests now encompass continental borders, the Indian Ocean, the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, Central Asia, the Bay of Bengal, ASEAN, and the Western Pacific. This expanded outlook reflects India’s aspiration to consolidate its role as a middle power with global reach.





Hasnain paid tribute to Air Commodore Jasjit Singh, noting his pioneering role in bringing strategic studies into mainstream national discourse. He described Singh as much more than an outstanding officer of the Indian Air Force, recognising his contribution to shaping India’s strategic thought.





The Governor highlighted maritime security as a critical dimension of India’s strategic calculus. He pointed out that a significant portion of India’s trade with Europe and the Middle East passes through vulnerable choke points.





Recent disruptions in West Asia have already demonstrated how fragile these routes can be. He stressed the importance of safeguarding island territories, coastal areas, and sea lanes to ensure uninterrupted trade flows.





Turning to China’s growing influence, Hasnain warned that India cannot remain restricted to the so‑called “string of pearls” around its immediate neighbourhood. He urged a proactive approach in the Indo‑Pacific, pushing outward to contest and counter China across multiple domains. This reflects India’s determination to assert itself in a region increasingly shaped by strategic competition.





Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Director General of CAPS, added that India’s foreign policy has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade. He noted that the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy now places national interest and the concept of “Vishwa Bandhu” at the centre of regional engagement.





India’s rise as one of the fastest‑growing major economies has increased the strategic importance of its neighbourhood, though inconsistent engagement has sometimes created space for external powers to expand their influence.





Kapoor observed that with the exception of Bhutan, much of India’s neighbourhood remains in flux. Afghanistan poses unique challenges under Taliban rule, while Pakistan continues to grapple with instability and extremism. China’s expanding presence in South Asia, particularly through its strategic partnership with Pakistan, has added complexity to India’s regional environment.





He explained that India has sought to address these challenges by acting as the “first helping hand” during crises, promoting regional trade, enhancing connectivity, sharing digital public infrastructure, and increasing overseas development assistance. These measures aim to strengthen ties with neighbouring countries and reinforce India’s role as a stabilising force.





Hasnain’s remarks underscore a broader transformation in India’s strategic outlook. The shift from a South Asia‑centric view to a wider maritime and continental perspective reflects the realities of globalisation, energy dependence, and the contest for influence in the Indo‑Pacific.





India’s ability to secure trade routes, counter external pressures, and project power across extended geographies will define its emergence as a credible middle power.





ANI







