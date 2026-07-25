



India has successfully developed and delivered its first indigenous 350 kg thrust expendable turbojet engine, a landmark achievement for the country’s defence sector.





Designed by DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and manufactured by Azad Engineering, this engine strengthens India’s aerospace self-reliance and positions the nation among the select few capable of mastering advanced propulsion technology.





India has achieved a major milestone in indigenous aero-engine technology with the development of the country’s first expendable turbojet engine in the 350 kg thrust class. The engine was designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment and successfully realised by Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering.





It was formally delivered to GTRE on 22 July, marking a significant step forward in India’s efforts to strengthen self-reliance in advanced aerospace and defence technologies.





GTRE had selected Azad Engineering as its industry partner for the manufacturing and assembly of the engine. This collaboration represents years of precision engineering, advanced manufacturing, and close cooperation between India’s scientific and industrial communities.





The Ministry of Defence highlighted that jet engine technology is mastered by only a handful of countries and is considered one of the most complex engineering disciplines, requiring exceptional precision, advanced metallurgy, and uncompromising manufacturing standards.





The successful development and delivery of the engine based on DRDO’s design demonstrates the growing technological capabilities of the Indian defence industry. It shows India’s ability to manufacture highly sophisticated propulsion systems domestically, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





This achievement is strategically important for India’s defence ecosystem. Expendable turbojet engines are critical for powering cruise missiles, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles, all of which are central to modern warfare.





By mastering this technology, India enhances its deterrence capabilities, strengthens its indigenous defence manufacturing base, and supports the broader national goal of achieving self-reliance in critical military technologies. It also signals India’s entry into a select group of nations capable of designing and producing advanced propulsion systems, thereby boosting its global standing in aerospace engineering.





Key Technical Highlights





Feature Details Thrust Class 350 kg Type Expendable turbojet engine Designer DRDO – GTRE Manufacturer Azad Engineering, Hyderabad Applications Cruise missiles, UAVs, drones Significance Strengthens self-reliance, reduces import dependency









IDN (With Agency Inputs)







